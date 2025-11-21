ETV Bharat / state

'Protecting Illegal Voters': On SIR, Bengal LoP Terms Mamata's Letter To EC 'Misleading And Politically Motivated'

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to the Election Commission demanding suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has responded with sharp allegations, calling her letter "misleading, politically motivated and an effort to shield a bogus vote bank".

In a 'direct response' to CM Banerjee's missive, Adhikari too wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said the Chief Minister's letter is "deeply regrettable and factually distorted".

Mamata Banerjee's objections were not about administrative concerns but an attempt to undermine the Election Commission of India (ECI), sow confusion among officials, and stop the removal of bogus names from the voter lists," he stated in the letter.

Adhikari alleged that the Chief Minister had repeatedly threatened Booth Level Officers (BLOs), reminding them that they were state government staff and encouraging them to ignore ECI instructions. He also accused her of running a smear campaign against senior election officials, including the state's Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, without presenting any evidence.

He further claimed Mamata Banerjee had made "direct and indirect" comments against the CEC himself, suggesting he was acting under political pressure. Adhikari described this as an attempt to "erode public trust" and an example of the "Jungle Raj" under Trinamool Congress rule.

Responding to Mamata's claims, Adhikari said SIR process has been implemented several times since independence, including major revisions in 1952-53, 1989 and 2002. He pointed out that Mamata herself had won the 2004 Lok Sabha election on rolls revised under the 2002 SIR, and questioned why she was opposing it now.

The senior BJP leader further said that SIR is urgently needed because of "systemic fraud" in the voter lists. He claimed lakhs of bogus entries existed and that he had personally submitted a list of 13.25 lakh doubtful names to the CEO. These included names of dead people and multiple entries for the same individuals.