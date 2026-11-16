ETV Bharat / state

Will Create 1 Lakh Permanent Posts In Various Departments In West Bengal By Next Year: Suvendu

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Midnapore: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said his government would create one lakh permanent posts in various departments by May 2027, which will mark the completion of the BJP's one year in power in the state.

Adhikari said his cabinet had already decided to fill 63,496 vacancies. He made this announcement on Monday while attending a job fair in Midnapore. He also criticised the previous government regarding both recruitment and investment. He stated, "I want to make the recruitment process free from corruption. Had this government not come to power, no new recruitments would have been possible." Further, he made it clear that no political office-bearer would be involved in the recruitment process.

In Midnapore, alongside attending government events, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate several pujas. A time slot of 15 to 20 minutes has been allocated for the Chief Minister’s visit to each of these pandals. Meanwhile, the administration is taking proactive measures to prevent traffic congestion in the town. In addition to attending various official events, the Chief Minister’s schedule for the day included the inauguration of several Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations. Adhikari also formally inaugurated a building at the Police Lines, where he handed out appointment letters to police personnel. Following this, she is scheduled to proceed directly to inaugurate a series of Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations.