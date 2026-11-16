Will Create 1 Lakh Permanent Posts In Various Departments In West Bengal By Next Year: Suvendu
West Bengal Chief Minister said his government aims to make unemployed youth self-reliant and ensure that the recruitment process is free from corruption.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Midnapore: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said his government would create one lakh permanent posts in various departments by May 2027, which will mark the completion of the BJP's one year in power in the state.
Adhikari said his cabinet had already decided to fill 63,496 vacancies. He made this announcement on Monday while attending a job fair in Midnapore. He also criticised the previous government regarding both recruitment and investment. He stated, "I want to make the recruitment process free from corruption. Had this government not come to power, no new recruitments would have been possible." Further, he made it clear that no political office-bearer would be involved in the recruitment process.
In Midnapore, alongside attending government events, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate several pujas. A time slot of 15 to 20 minutes has been allocated for the Chief Minister’s visit to each of these pandals. Meanwhile, the administration is taking proactive measures to prevent traffic congestion in the town.
In addition to attending various official events, the Chief Minister’s schedule for the day included the inauguration of several Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations. Adhikari also formally inaugurated a building at the Police Lines, where he handed out appointment letters to police personnel. Following this, she is scheduled to proceed directly to inaugurate a series of Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations.
Speaking from the stage at a job fair, Suvendu stated, "We want to make unemployed youth self-reliant. We aim to ensure that the recruitment process is free from corruption. A new industrial policy is on the horizon for Bengal. Had this government not come to power, these new recruitments would not have been possible." At the job fair in Midnapore, the Chief Minister personally handed out appointment letters to 600 individuals.
He further stated, "Land has been allocated to 33 entrepreneurs. We want them to generate employment here. No political office-bearer or political figure will be involved in the recruitment process. During the tenure of the previous government, the recruitment process had come to a complete standstill. Investors have shown interest, and industrial activity has begun in the state. Following the resolution of issues concerning the OBC category, recruitment for the police force has also commenced. Investments totalling 1 lakh crore are expected in the state over the next year."
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