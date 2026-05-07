ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: Hours After Killing Of Suvendu's Aide, Cops Say 5 BJP Workers Injured In Bomb Attack

SF Director General Praveen Kumar along with officials arrives to inspect the spot where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was allegedly shot dead, in Kolkata, Thursday, ( PTI )

Kolkata: Five BJP supporters have been injured allegedly in a bomb blast in Panihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night, hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants, which led to the saffron camp accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence.

The bomb blast occurred near St Xavier's Institution in Panihati. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at a group of BJP workers, injuring at least five people, police said, adding the injured were admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.