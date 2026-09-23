ETV Bharat / state

'Bengal Has Entered Deeply Disturbing Chapter': Abhishek Banerjee; Also Demands CEC's Removal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on party leaders, workers and supporters, saying Bengal has entered a "deeply disturbing chapter". Also, he demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a court-monitored investigation.

Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP, who is currently undergoing eye treatment abroad, said the state deserves better than a "politics of fear", asserting that "political differences cannot become a licence for political violence".

His message comes after TMC leader and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, who also served as a joint commissioner of Kolkata Police, alleged that he was assaulted outside the Purba Jadavpur police station on Tuesday.

"What unfolded today was not merely an episode of political confrontation - it was a profoundly disturbing spectacle of violence, intimidation and institutional failure. Thousands of our workers and supporters have, over time, faced assaults, threats, intimidation and physical violence. Yet what is perhaps even more alarming is the apparent indifference of those entrusted with the solemn responsibility of maintaining law and order!" he wrote.

Banerjee said that Humayun Kabir was "BRUTALLY ASSAULTED" outside a police station, even as the violence unfolded in full public view. "When an attack can take place at the very doorstep of the institution meant to protect citizens, it raises an unbearable question: WHO, THEN, IS LEFT TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE?"

The TMC MP said that earlier in the day, party workers were subjected to "violent attacks" while participating in a peaceful march. Several sustained serious injuries. "Behind every injury is a human being, a family, and a trauma that does not disappear," he added.