'Bengal Has Entered Deeply Disturbing Chapter': Abhishek Banerjee; Also Demands CEC's Removal
Abhishek Banerjee says West Bengal Police and the state administration have a constitutional and moral obligation to protect every citizen, irrespective of party affiliation.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on party leaders, workers and supporters, saying Bengal has entered a "deeply disturbing chapter". Also, he demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a court-monitored investigation.
Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP, who is currently undergoing eye treatment abroad, said the state deserves better than a "politics of fear", asserting that "political differences cannot become a licence for political violence".
BENGAL HAS ENTERED A DEEPLY DISTURBING CHAPTER.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 22, 2026
What unfolded today was not merely an episode of political confrontation - it was a profoundly disturbing spectacle of violence, intimidation and institutional failure.
Thousands of our workers and supporters have, over time,… https://t.co/6iOEKUiUZy
His message comes after TMC leader and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, who also served as a joint commissioner of Kolkata Police, alleged that he was assaulted outside the Purba Jadavpur police station on Tuesday.
"What unfolded today was not merely an episode of political confrontation - it was a profoundly disturbing spectacle of violence, intimidation and institutional failure. Thousands of our workers and supporters have, over time, faced assaults, threats, intimidation and physical violence. Yet what is perhaps even more alarming is the apparent indifference of those entrusted with the solemn responsibility of maintaining law and order!" he wrote.
Banerjee said that Humayun Kabir was "BRUTALLY ASSAULTED" outside a police station, even as the violence unfolded in full public view. "When an attack can take place at the very doorstep of the institution meant to protect citizens, it raises an unbearable question: WHO, THEN, IS LEFT TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE?"
The TMC MP said that earlier in the day, party workers were subjected to "violent attacks" while participating in a peaceful march. Several sustained serious injuries. "Behind every injury is a human being, a family, and a trauma that does not disappear," he added.
Referring to the alleged attack on TMC IT cell head Upasana Chowdhury, Banerjee said her clothes were torn, her vehicle damaged and her residence pelted with heavy stones while her elderly parents were inside. Her father, a cerebral-stroke patient, remains deeply traumatised by what happened, he alleged.
"What kind of political culture are we creating when violence is unleashed against people in the presence of their families? What kind of administration allows citizens to feel that they are more vulnerable in their own homes than anywhere else?Let this be absolutely clear: POLITICAL DIFFERENCES CANNOT BECOME A LICENCE FOR POLITICAL VIOLENCE. There must be NO IMPUNITY, NO SELECTIVE SILENCE AND NO POLITICAL SHIELDING for anyone responsible for violence," the TMC leader said.
Banerjee asserted that the West Bengal Police and the state administration have a constitutional and moral obligation to protect every citizen, irrespective of party affiliation.
"Silence in the face of violence is not neutrality. When institutions fail to act against intimidation, that silence itself becomes deeply consequential. Bengal deserves better than the politics of fear. Bengal deserves a political culture where opponents can disagree without being assaulted, where workers can march without being attacked, where families can sleep without fear, and where the rule of law stands ABOVE political allegiance," he said.
Banerjee concluded saying, "This is not the Bengal we should accept. VIOLENCE MUST NOT BECOME THE LANGUAGE OF POLITICS. INTIMIDATION MUST NOT BECOME THE CURRENCY OF POWER. AND THE RULE OF LAW MUST NEVER BECOME A CASUALTY OF PARTISAN POLITICS."
In another tweet, Banerjee said, disenfranchising lakhs of voters to allegedly benefit one political party hits at the foundation of democracy, demanding action against those responsible.
The CEC must be removed immediately and a court monitored investigation ordered. Disenfranchising lakhs of voters to allegedly benefit one political party strikes at the very foundation of our democracy. Those responsible must be held accountable.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 23, 2026
After the West Bengal… https://t.co/i5QUSr5MI0
Sharing a media report saying two Election Commissioners had raised objections multiple times over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and electoral procedures, he wrote "After the West Bengal elections, all opposition parties of INDIA wrote to the CJI and SC judges raising serious concerns. Those allegations, however, were neither examined nor given the scrutiny they deserved."
"When grave questions affecting the democratic process are repeatedly raised and yet remain unheard, it inevitably raises questions about institutional impartiality. The Supreme Court cannot look away. The buck stops there. Will the CJI led Bench act?" he asked.
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