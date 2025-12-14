ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Guv ‘Denied’ Entry Into Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Hours After Messi Event Fiasco

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was on Saturday evening "denied" entry into the Salt Lake Stadium, hours after chaos and crowd trouble at the venue marred an event featuring football legend Lionel Messi.

Bose described the denial of entry as an affront to the constitutional position of the Governor and sought a reply from the authorities. “I never write a report without seeing the place… My report is half ready. I want to see for myself what happens in ground zero,” he told reporters outside the stadium, adding that he would give the authorities “one more chance to open the gate”.

“Is this the way Bengal treats its Governor? The Governor is not a rubber stamp,” Bose said, terming the episode a “ghastly irrelevance of a constitutional authority”. Bose said he would revisit the stadium on Sunday and examine the issue in depth.

“It is not a personal affront… this is an affront to the constitutional position of the Governor... If any deliberate attempt is made by someone to hide the truth from the constitutional head of the state, they are in a fool’s paradise,” he said.

“If truth can be hidden from the Governor… maybe this is only the tip of the iceberg. I will certainly explore it to the hilt and establish the truth,” he asserted. The Governor said the police had already begun an investigation and that his report would reflect “the point of view of the people who are affected.