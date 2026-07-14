ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Withdraws Plea In SC Against HC Verdict Striking Down OBC Status Of 77 Castes

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Tuesday withdrew its plea from Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court judgment striking down the inclusion of 77 castes, including 75 Muslim communities, in the state's OBC list.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, contended that Bengal government wanted to withdraw the petition. The bench also permitted the State Backward Classes Commission to withdraw its separate appeal on the issue.

The appeals were filed by the previous government led by the Trinamool Congress.