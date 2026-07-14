Bengal Govt Withdraws Plea In SC Against HC Verdict Striking Down OBC Status Of 77 Castes
The plea was filed by the previous government led by the Trinamool Congress against the Calcutta High Court verdict.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Tuesday withdrew its plea from Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court judgment striking down the inclusion of 77 castes, including 75 Muslim communities, in the state's OBC list.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, contended that Bengal government wanted to withdraw the petition. The bench also permitted the State Backward Classes Commission to withdraw its separate appeal on the issue.
The appeals were filed by the previous government led by the Trinamool Congress.
Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing some impacted persons, sought permission to pursue separate special leave petitions.
The bench, while allowing the withdrawals, clarified that its order would not preclude any other aggrieved party from pursuing an appeal against the Calcutta High Court judgment.
After the state government withdrew the appeal, the challenge to the high court's judgment will now survive only if affected parties pursue it before the apex court, the bench clarified.
In May 2024, the Calcutta High Court invalidated the inclusion of 77 communities in the state's OBC list, holding that the reservation granted to them was legally unsustainable. The high court found that the identification process suffered from legal infirmities and set aside the relevant notifications granting OBC status.
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