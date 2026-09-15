Bengal Govt Withdraws Order For Akshaya Patra Foundation To Serve Midday Meal
The government withdrew this decision after facing severe criticism and a petition challenging the decision in the High Court, reports Soumit Bhattacharjee.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has rescinded the order allowing Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO linked to ISKCON, to serve midday meals to schools in four districts - Howrah, Purulia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.
A notification was issued by Paromita Roy, the Joint Secretary of the State Education Department, on September 11, to officials in the four districts, directing them to withdraw the approval given to Akshaya Patra Foundation for providing midday meals under PM-POSHAN.
On August 1, the newly formed BJP government in the state announced to hand over the responsibility of providing midday meals to schools that come under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area to ISKCON – the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. However, the decision to provide vegetarian meals to students drew a lot of criticism.
Since August, Annamrita Foundation has been providing midday meals to about 500 schools in Kolkata under the PM-Poshan. On August 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched the new meal menu by performing a yajna. However, the decision to provide strict vegetarian food to students received a lot of flak. Facing backlash, the government had announced it would provide eggs separately to the students.
A petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court against the decision of allowing Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve meals. The petition also named ISKCON. Later, ISKCON wrote a letter to the plaintiff seeking relief from the case. In the letter, the organisation said it was in no way associated with the work of distributing mid-day meals in any schools that are under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area or in any part of the state.
It said that neither the 'Annamrita Foundation' nor the 'Akshaya Patra Foundation' were linked to its governing body. It claimed that the management board and the board of trustees of both organisations and the management committee of ISKCON were legally completely separate.
However, an official from the School Education Department said that ISKCON and 'Annamrita Foundation' and 'Akshaya Patra Foundation' may be shown as separate, but they are definitely connected.
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