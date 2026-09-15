ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Withdraws Order For Akshaya Patra Foundation To Serve Midday Meal

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has rescinded the order allowing Akshaya Patra Foundation, an NGO linked to ISKCON, to serve midday meals to schools in four districts - Howrah, Purulia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

A notification was issued by Paromita Roy, the Joint Secretary of the State Education Department, on September 11, to officials in the four districts, directing them to withdraw the approval given to Akshaya Patra Foundation for providing midday meals under PM-POSHAN.

On August 1, the newly formed BJP government in the state announced to hand over the responsibility of providing midday meals to schools that come under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area to ISKCON – the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. However, the decision to provide vegetarian meals to students drew a lot of criticism.

Since August, Annamrita Foundation has been providing midday meals to about 500 schools in Kolkata under the PM-Poshan. On August 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched the new meal menu by performing a yajna. However, the decision to provide strict vegetarian food to students received a lot of flak. Facing backlash, the government had announced it would provide eggs separately to the students.