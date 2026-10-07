Bengal Govt Will Abolish Madrasah Service Commission, SSC To Recruit All Teachers
As the new system brings all recruitments under the SSC's ambit, job seekers will no longer have to knock on the doors of separate boards.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major overhaul of the teacher recruitment system in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the Madrasah Service Commission will be abolished and all hirings will be conducted by the School Service Commission (SSC).
"The Madrasa Service Commission has been abolished and has been merged with the School Service Commission," Adhikari said.
The important administrative decision has reportedly been made to bring the recruitment of teachers on an even par. A top government official said that before 2008, there was no separate board or panel for recruitment in madrasas.
In 2007, the then Left Front government granted the status of minority educational institutions to 614 madrasas functioning in the state, followed by the enactment of the Madrasah Service Commission Act in 2008. Since then, teachers are being recruited in madrasas as per rules prescribed by the Act.
However, the current government wants to change the existing process with the idea that everyone should be recruited through a specific agency.
Statistics say that since 2008, the number of recognised madrasas in the state has remained stuck at 614. Although the Trinamool Congress government has been in power in the state for the last 15 years, the number of recognised madrasas has not increased by even a single one.
On the contrary, questions were being raised in various quarters about the Khariji or unauthorised madrasas that have mushroomed in the state in the last few years, when the functioning of many fake madrasas had also come to the fore. Informed circles believe that the latest decision by the government aims to stop this irregularity.
It is expected that the new set-up will offer several benefits at the administrative level. Besides expediting teachers' recruitment, it will be possible to keep a close watch on the entire recruitment process.
Till now, aspirants for teaching jobs had to separately prepare for the SSC and madrassa recruitment tests, leading to confusion among many.
As the new system brings all recruitments under the umbrella of SSC, job seekers will no longer have to knock on the doors of separate boards. Besides, they will get the opportunity to prove their qualifications through a single structure.
At the same time, it will also be possible to prevent wastage of public money, as there will no longer be the need to maintain the infrastructure or staff members of the commissions separately. Furthermore, a unified recruitment process will greatly bring down the chances of corruption or nepotism.
However, the state government will have to bring a new bill in the assembly to enact the administrative decision, repealing the old Madrasah Act.
Besides, the SSC Act will also have to be amended to accommodate the latest proposal. Administrative sources said the state government intends to take necessary steps in this regard soon.
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