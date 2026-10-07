ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Will Abolish Madrasah Service Commission, SSC To Recruit All Teachers

Kolkata: In a major overhaul of the teacher recruitment system in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the Madrasah Service Commission will be abolished and all hirings will be conducted by the School Service Commission (SSC).

"The Madrasa Service Commission has been abolished and has been merged with the School Service Commission," Adhikari said.

The important administrative decision has reportedly been made to bring the recruitment of teachers on an even par. A top government official said that before 2008, there was no separate board or panel for recruitment in madrasas.

In 2007, the then Left Front government granted the status of minority educational institutions to 614 madrasas functioning in the state, followed by the enactment of the Madrasah Service Commission Act in 2008. Since then, teachers are being recruited in madrasas as per rules prescribed by the Act.

However, the current government wants to change the existing process with the idea that everyone should be recruited through a specific agency.

Statistics say that since 2008, the number of recognised madrasas in the state has remained stuck at 614. Although the Trinamool Congress government has been in power in the state for the last 15 years, the number of recognised madrasas has not increased by even a single one.

On the contrary, questions were being raised in various quarters about the Khariji or unauthorised madrasas that have mushroomed in the state in the last few years, when the functioning of many fake madrasas had also come to the fore. Informed circles believe that the latest decision by the government aims to stop this irregularity.