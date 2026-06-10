ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Transfers 18 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Rejig

Political observers believe the slew of transfers demonstrates Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's determination to cut through red tape. ( IANS )

Kolkata: In a major administrative reshuffle, the West Bengal government on Wednesday shunted 18 IAS officers to accelerate governance and align them with its vision.

According to a notification issued to this effect, 1993-batch IAS officer Anup Kumar Agarwal has been appointed as the additional chief secretary of the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department and the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles. He was the commissioner of the Jalpaiguri Division.

Nandini Chakraborty, a 1994-batch officer who served as principal coordinator for developmental work in the Chief Minister's Office, has been appointed additional chief secretary of the Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology. She will also handle additional responsibilities for the Housing Department.

Similarly, Presidency Division commissioner Surendra Gupta has been appointed principal secretary of the Department of Land and Land Reforms and the Department of Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation.

Parvez Ahmed Siddiqui has been transferred from his current position as principal secretary of the Food and Supplies Department to the State Gazetteers.

Jagdish Prasad Meena, a 2004-batch IAS officer who was previously in charge of the Department of Women and Child Development, has been appointed as the secretary of the Department of Food and Supplies.

Ravi Inder Singh, principal secretary of the Self-Help Group and Self-Employment Department, has now been appointed as the principal secretary of the Transport Department. Rajesh Kumar Sinha has been appointed as the principal secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.