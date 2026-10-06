ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt To Table Bill Soon To Rename West Bengal As 'Paschim Banga': Samik Bhattacharya

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya announced on Monday that the state government will soon table a Bill in the assembly to rename the state 'Paschim Banga'.

Responding to a question at a press conference here on the proposal to construct a Paschim Banga Bhavan in Varanasi, Bhattacharya said the decision to call the state Paschim Banga was taken "to connect it with its history".

"You will not have to utter names like Bangla or West Bengal anymore because the state government will very soon introduce a Bill, possibly in the very session of the assembly, to rename our state Paschim Banga, keeping in line with its history," the BJP leader said.

He said the state culture and tourism department, along with the Centre and descendants of the royal family of Cooch Behar, have planned the construction of Paschim Banga Bhavan in Varanasi, which will act both as a cultural centre of the state as well as offer residential facilities to tourists and pilgrims from Bengal.

"Varanasi shares a long-standing bond with Bengal, a spiritual connection. The first college for women was built there by a Bengali and the city has multiple schools for Bengali students. It has a strong presence of the Bengali population. The royal family of Cooch Behar had laid the foundation stone for the Benaras Kali Bari in 1836 and built twin temples there a decade later," Bhattacharya said.

The BJP leader said that former politician and Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi, who was a princess in the royal family of Cooch Behar, was part of the erstwhile Left Front government's effort to restore the structure while personally committing Rs 5 crore for it, which never took off owing to red tape hurdles.

A subsequent effort made by the TMC government in 2022 proved to be a non-starter, Bhattacharya said.