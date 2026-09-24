ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt To Shut Over 250 Madrasas Due To Dearth Of Students, Infrastructure

Kolkata: West Bengal government on Thursday decided to shut down more than 250 government-sponsored private madrasas by December, following severe dearth of infrastructure and very low student enrolment.

Sources at Nabanna state secretariat said that unauthorised 'Khariji' (unaided) madrasas will not be allowed to operate in the state under any circumstances. At the same time, government-recognised private madrasas that lack the minimum infrastructure for teaching and learning will no longer be spared.

Strict measures have already been taken to completely shut 252 madrasas in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda, as well as in districts like Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purba and Paschim Bardhaman. The administration has already issued show-cause notices to another 100 madrasas over alleged irregularities and directed them to submit their responses before the Durga Puja holidays. Of which, 50 will be shut permanently.

According to sources, numerous complaints had been lodged against the 100 madrasas that have now been show caused. These institutions were allegedly not operating in accordance with the law and officials discovered various serious irregularities during inspections. Consequently, they have been asked to submit a response before Durga puja. If a satisfactory reply is not received, strict legal action will be taken immediately, and their recognition will be revoked.

Minority Affairs Minister, Kshudiram Tudu, clarified that the madrasas will be allowed to continue classes till December after which, they will be closed.