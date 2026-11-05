ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt To Include Syama Prasad Mookerjee In School Curriculum, Drop Singur Chapter

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will introduce lessons on the life and contributions of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the school curriculum and drop the chapter on the Singur anti-land acquisition movement, School Education Minister Deepak Barman has said.

The revised syllabus, prepared by a committee, will place a greater emphasis on the state's history and its prominent personalities, he told reporters on Wednesday. "Mookerjee will find a mention in every textbook, with a brief introduction to his life and contributions."

The chapter on the Singur movement, which was part of the Class 8 syllabus, has been dropped. The committee has also recommended removing from Class 6 textbooks the chapter on the Kanyashree scheme, a flagship conditional cash transfer scheme of the previous TMC government.

Information and Communication Technology will be introduced as a structured subject for students of Classes 5 to 8, with a prescribed syllabus. Third-language textbooks will also be introduced for Classes 7 and 8.

The complete text of 'Vande Mataram' will be printed at the beginning of each textbook. The quality of textbook paper has also been improved, the minister said.