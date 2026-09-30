ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt To Build 1,200 Houses For Toto Tribe, Improve Road Connectivity To Settlement

Alipurduar: The Totos, the world's smallest ethnic group, have long faced neglect and deprivation. Now, the West Bengal government has stepped in to foster the development of the ethnic group.

Inhabitants of the Madarihat block in Alipurduar along the India-Bhutan border, accessing their neighbourhood, Totopara, is an uphill task.

The 21-kilometre stretch is intersected by several mountainous rivers and streams flowing down from Bhutan, including the Jamtala, Bangri, Titi, Khaslan, Doymara Hauri, and Tangdu. For a large part of the year, flash floods leave the residents of Totopara completely cut off from the surrounding areas.

Following the announcement of a special package by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to construct 1,200 houses for the people of the Toto community, the district administration conducted a spot inspection of the inaccessible area.

Although the current population of the Totos stands at only 1,662, people from other ethnic groups also reside in the area.

Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar District Magistrate Mayuri Vasu reached the settlement to interact with locals. She listened to their various grievances and challenges and sought to understand the difficulties faced in accessing government services, identify areas requiring development, and learn about the obstacles in the daily lives of the local people.

Issues regarding roads and connectivity were highlighted during the discussion, amid which residents also raised concerns about the dilapidated state of the local hospital, complaining that the area's remote location has long caused significant transportation difficulties.