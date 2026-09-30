Bengal Govt To Build 1,200 Houses For Toto Tribe, Improve Road Connectivity To Settlement
Accompanied by the SP, Alipurduar DM Mayuri Vasu visited the settlement in Madarihat to interact with locals, listen to their long-pending grievances and address them.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Alipurduar: The Totos, the world's smallest ethnic group, have long faced neglect and deprivation. Now, the West Bengal government has stepped in to foster the development of the ethnic group.
Inhabitants of the Madarihat block in Alipurduar along the India-Bhutan border, accessing their neighbourhood, Totopara, is an uphill task.
The 21-kilometre stretch is intersected by several mountainous rivers and streams flowing down from Bhutan, including the Jamtala, Bangri, Titi, Khaslan, Doymara Hauri, and Tangdu. For a large part of the year, flash floods leave the residents of Totopara completely cut off from the surrounding areas.
Following the announcement of a special package by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to construct 1,200 houses for the people of the Toto community, the district administration conducted a spot inspection of the inaccessible area.
Although the current population of the Totos stands at only 1,662, people from other ethnic groups also reside in the area.
Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar District Magistrate Mayuri Vasu reached the settlement to interact with locals. She listened to their various grievances and challenges and sought to understand the difficulties faced in accessing government services, identify areas requiring development, and learn about the obstacles in the daily lives of the local people.
Issues regarding roads and connectivity were highlighted during the discussion, amid which residents also raised concerns about the dilapidated state of the local hospital, complaining that the area's remote location has long caused significant transportation difficulties.
Beyond roads, they voiced demands regarding housing, infrastructure, livelihood challenges, and the overall development of the area.
The administration has assured the residents that necessary steps will be taken to address these local issues. "I spoke with the residents and listened to their concerns. They highlighted issues related to road connectivity, and necessary measures will be taken to resolve these problems. We are committed to the comprehensive development of Totopara," Vasu said.
Following Adhikari's announcement, residents of this remote area are optimistic that, alongside housing, issues concerning roads, connectivity, and other infrastructure will also be resolved.
Bakul Toto, a resident and secretary of the Toto Kalyan Samiti, said this is the first time so many government officials have visited Totopara.
"We are very happy about it. There are about 500 families here, with a population of around 1,600. We apprised them of various issues, particularly regarding transportation, healthcare, and education. They assured us that these matters would be looked into. They listened to our grievances," he added.
Padma Shri awardee Dhaniram Toto said, "We want Totopara to develop. The condition of our area is not good. We are happy that the government has stepped forward for our development."
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