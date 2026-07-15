ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Sets Up Judicial Commission To Probe ‘Institutional Corruption’ During TMC Regime

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to inquire into allegations of institutional corruption and financial irregularities across various departments and agencies during the TMC regime between 2011 and May 2026, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The commission, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu, will examine corruption allegations relating to several sectors, including education, food and supplies, disaster relief, municipal and panchayat bodies, housing, fisheries, industries, public works, land administration and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), he said.

The decision was taken in view of "widespread public concern" over allegations of institutional corruption and financial irregularities during the period, according to an official notification.

The commission will have a senior IPS officer to head its investigation wing, an IAS or WBCS officer as head of the administrative wing and ex-officio member secretary, and a West Bengal Revenue Service officer as technical expert, it said.

A senior state government official said the panel has been mandated to conduct an independent inquiry into allegations of institutional corruption across departments and recommend corrective measures wherever required.

"The commission has been given a broad mandate to examine allegations of institutional corruption, financial irregularities and abuse of authority across government departments during the specified period. It will function independently under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act," the official told PTI.

It would submit periodic reports to the state government and recommend registration of FIRs by the competent police authorities wherever it detects anomalies or irregularities.