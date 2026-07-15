Bengal Govt Sets Up Judicial Commission To Probe ‘Institutional Corruption’ During TMC Regime
The commission would submit periodic reports to state government and recommend registration of FIRs by the competent police authorities wherever it detects anomalies or irregularities.
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to inquire into allegations of institutional corruption and financial irregularities across various departments and agencies during the TMC regime between 2011 and May 2026, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The commission, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu, will examine corruption allegations relating to several sectors, including education, food and supplies, disaster relief, municipal and panchayat bodies, housing, fisheries, industries, public works, land administration and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), he said.
The decision was taken in view of "widespread public concern" over allegations of institutional corruption and financial irregularities during the period, according to an official notification.
The commission will have a senior IPS officer to head its investigation wing, an IAS or WBCS officer as head of the administrative wing and ex-officio member secretary, and a West Bengal Revenue Service officer as technical expert, it said.
A senior state government official said the panel has been mandated to conduct an independent inquiry into allegations of institutional corruption across departments and recommend corrective measures wherever required.
"The commission has been given a broad mandate to examine allegations of institutional corruption, financial irregularities and abuse of authority across government departments during the specified period. It will function independently under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act," the official told PTI.
It would submit periodic reports to the state government and recommend registration of FIRs by the competent police authorities wherever it detects anomalies or irregularities.
"Wherever the commission comes across material warranting criminal action, it may recommend prompt registration of FIRs by the appropriate police authorities. Its findings and recommendations will be placed before the government through periodic reports," another official said.
According to the notification, the panel will probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of government schemes and projects, including Cyclone Amphan rehabilitation, the PMAY, the 100-day rural employment programme and the mid-day meal scheme.
It has also been asked to examine allegations relating to misuse of public funds, abuse of authority, unlawful arrests, initiation of false cases, unauthorised constructions, corruption in public recruitment, and irregularities in school, college, university and medical education institutions.
The commission will also inquire into alleged misuse or misappropriation of funds connected with both state and centrally sponsored schemes, and may recommend steps for recovery of such funds, including attachment of properties where warranted, the notification stated.
The panel would have powers available under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, including summoning witnesses, examining persons on oath and requisitioning public records, it said.
It has also been authorised to receive complaints from members of the public, scrutinise them and record testimonies during the inquiry. The panel would, however, not interfere in matters already being examined by statutory commissions or investigated by central agencies, the notification added.
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