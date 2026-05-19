ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Sanctions Prosecution Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Graft Case

Former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh being taken from CBI Special Court after being remanded to judicial custody till September 23 in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case, Kolkata on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The West Bengal government sanctioned the prosecution of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with a case of financial irregularities linked to the institution.

An order issued on Monday by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated the governor, being the competent authority, accorded sanction for Ghosh's prosecution under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It also stated that the sanction was granted after "fully and carefully examining" the case materials and records, including the FIR and related documents. The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in procurement and allied matters at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

The Calcutta High Court, through an August 23, 2024, order in connection with a plea, had directed a probe into the matter, after which the FIR registered at Tala police station was taken over by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch.

The CBI subsequently registered a regular case against Ghosh and three entities -- Maa Tara Traders, Eshan Cafe and Khama Louha -- under sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.