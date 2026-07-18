ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Renews Push For Gangasagar Mela’s ‘National Fair’ Status

Kolkata: After the previous Trinamool Congress government’s repeated requests to declare Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal a ‘national fair’ fell on deaf ears, the newly formed BJP government has now written to the Union Ministry of Culture to accord the weeks-long popular cultural event in the state the same status.

The Suvendu Adhikari government has also requested financial assistance from the Centre to develop the Mela as a world-class religious tourism centre. The state government shot off two letters to the Centre on Wednesday, requesting coordination with the central leadership to develop Gangasagar as a national-level religious tourism centre, sources said.

The letter detailed that Gangasagar Mela is one of the oldest, largest and most important religious events in the country. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims, saints and tourists from the country and abroad come to the place on Makar Sankranti. Declaring the Mela a ‘national fair’ would lead to national and international recognition, and its heritage will be preserved, documented and presented for future generations.