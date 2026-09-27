ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Plans To Set Up Yoga Centre In Place Of Mahakal Temple Proposed By TMC Regime

Kolkata: The Mahakal Temple proposed by the previous Trinamool Congress government seems to be on the back burner, as the current regime intends to build a yoga centre on the 17.41-acre plot originally designated for the temple in the Matigara-Lakshmi Township area in West Bengal's Siliguri.

A senior government official said the primary objective of establishing the Mahakal Yoga Centre is to promote Bengal's rich yoga heritage. "Bengal is essentially the cradle of yoga. For a long time, yoga remained neglected on this soil. The state government has taken this initiative to re-establish yoga in its place of origin," he added.

According to the official, although the Mahakal Temple is not being built, the yoga centre will feature a statue of Lord Shiva. "There is an intrinsic link between yoga and Shiva, our primordial deity; it is with this in mind that the decision to install a Shiva statue was made," he added.

He also mentioned that the entire matter is currently under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's consideration, as the government is in the process of creating a separate AYUSH department, bringing yoga and traditional AYUSH medical systems under its purview.

The department will also be responsible for implementing the North Bengal project. It may take beyond Durga Puja for the department to become fully operational.

Sources at the state secretariat, Nabanna, indicate that the proposed yoga centre could be developed under the aegis of this new department in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH.