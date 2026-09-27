Bengal Govt Plans To Set Up Yoga Centre In Place Of Mahakal Temple Proposed By TMC Regime
A senior government official said the primary objective of the centre is to promote Bengal's rich yoga heritage. A new AYUSH department might execute it.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Kolkata: The Mahakal Temple proposed by the previous Trinamool Congress government seems to be on the back burner, as the current regime intends to build a yoga centre on the 17.41-acre plot originally designated for the temple in the Matigara-Lakshmi Township area in West Bengal's Siliguri.
A senior government official said the primary objective of establishing the Mahakal Yoga Centre is to promote Bengal's rich yoga heritage. "Bengal is essentially the cradle of yoga. For a long time, yoga remained neglected on this soil. The state government has taken this initiative to re-establish yoga in its place of origin," he added.
According to the official, although the Mahakal Temple is not being built, the yoga centre will feature a statue of Lord Shiva. "There is an intrinsic link between yoga and Shiva, our primordial deity; it is with this in mind that the decision to install a Shiva statue was made," he added.
He also mentioned that the entire matter is currently under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's consideration, as the government is in the process of creating a separate AYUSH department, bringing yoga and traditional AYUSH medical systems under its purview.
The department will also be responsible for implementing the North Bengal project. It may take beyond Durga Puja for the department to become fully operational.
Sources at the state secretariat, Nabanna, indicate that the proposed yoga centre could be developed under the aegis of this new department in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH.
There is also talk of establishing a branch of the AYUSH Ministry at the site in the future, which could pave the way for significant financial assistance from the Central government for the project's implementation.
State minister Anandamoy Barman said the government cannot use public funds to construct temples or mosques. "Hence, the Chief Minister has decided not to proceed with the proposed Mahakal temple project on the designated land in North Bengal. The state government is stepping back from that plan," he said.
However, he declined to comment on the current status of Durg Angan (also known as Durgangan) — a major, under-construction cultural and temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga in Kolkata's New Town.
Ever since the Jagannath Temple project in Digha was first proposed, Adhikari, as the then Opposition leader, had repeatedly argued that a government, acting within its constitutional powers, cannot build temples or mosques, as doing so violates the Constitution.
It is worth noting that Mamata Banerjee had announced both these significant projects during her tenure as Chief Minister. She had announced plans to build the Mahakal Temple at Matigara in North Bengal and had laid the foundation stone for 'Durgangan' on December 29, 2025.
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