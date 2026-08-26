ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Overhauls Kolkata Book Fair Management, Forms 24-Member Committee

Kolkata: In a major overhaul of the management of the Kolkata International Book Fair, the West Bengal government has formed a 24-member committee comprising well-known figures from the publishing world and representatives from various spiritual institutions.

Swami Aryeshananda from Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Saraswatananda of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Debjyoti Dutta, Binayak Bandyopadhyay, Tanuja Chakraborty, Prasenjit Bakshi, Sukesh Mandal, Mohit Roy, Saptarshi Chowdhury, Osman Gani, and Ashis Giri have been nominated to the committee.

Surprisingly, former general secretary Tridib Kumar Chatterjee and president Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey have been removed from the new panel.

Those familiar with the publishing fraternity believe that the "Tridib-Sudhangshu era" of the book fair has effectively come to an end with the latest government mood.

For years, every decision regarding the fair, from stall allocation to the selection of the focal theme country, revolved around these top officials of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild. However, the established dynamic will cease to exist for the upcoming book fair.