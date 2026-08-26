Bengal Govt Overhauls Kolkata Book Fair Management, Forms 24-Member Committee
The Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) and the National Book Trust (NBT) will jointly manage the responsibility of the fair.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major overhaul of the management of the Kolkata International Book Fair, the West Bengal government has formed a 24-member committee comprising well-known figures from the publishing world and representatives from various spiritual institutions.
Swami Aryeshananda from Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Saraswatananda of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Debjyoti Dutta, Binayak Bandyopadhyay, Tanuja Chakraborty, Prasenjit Bakshi, Sukesh Mandal, Mohit Roy, Saptarshi Chowdhury, Osman Gani, and Ashis Giri have been nominated to the committee.
Surprisingly, former general secretary Tridib Kumar Chatterjee and president Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey have been removed from the new panel.
Those familiar with the publishing fraternity believe that the "Tridib-Sudhangshu era" of the book fair has effectively come to an end with the latest government mood.
For years, every decision regarding the fair, from stall allocation to the selection of the focal theme country, revolved around these top officials of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild. However, the established dynamic will cease to exist for the upcoming book fair.
Administrative sources indicate that the fair will no longer be under the exclusive control of a single organisation. Instead, three entities — the Guild, the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) and the National Book Trust (NBT) — will jointly manage the responsibility.
The newly formed state advisory committee will provide guidance to these entities regarding the fair's outline and infrastructure arrangements.
The presence of Sarkar on the committee has drawn significant attention from political and cultural circles. Although he is a spokesperson of the state BJP unit, his inclusion is primarily in his capacity as a lawyer and the editor of the magazine called Desher Dak.
The new committee indicates a shift in the administrative hub of the fair. Until now, all meetings and press conferences on the Fair were held at the Guild's office, which is set to change.
"Book Fair-related meetings will no longer take place at the Guild's office. The next meeting regarding the fair will be held at the EZCC office," Sarkar said.
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