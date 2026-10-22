ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Outlines Six-Month Roadmap For Digital Revolution, Infra Development Of Hill Tourism

Siliguri: To revitalise tourism across the hills and to enrich visitors' experience, the West Bengal government has initiated efforts to achieve a radical transformation of the tourism sector and fully digitise the system within the next six months.

The plan aims to enhance Darjeeling's international image by strengthening tourism infrastructure, alleviating traffic congestion, improving waste management, and organising cultural events, all while showcasing the region's stunning natural beauty.

Specific development plans are being formulated for areas including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, Dudhia, Mungpoo, and Kurseong. In addition to hosting engaging events, such as the traditional tea festival, vintage car rally, walkathon, river rafting, and paragliding, initiatives are underway to preserve the heritage of significant sites like the Mahakal Temple, the Kali Temple in Sevoke, the old bungalow at Kalijhora, and the bungalow in Mungpoo associated with Rabindranath Tagore.

Furthermore, special emphasis is being placed on ropeway projects to address the long-standing issue of traffic congestion in the hills. A review is already underway regarding the construction of five new ropeways in the initial phase.

Significant changes are also being introduced to the homestay policy to ensure tourist safety and operational transparency. The administration has observed that many homestays remain unregistered and tourists are being accommodated without providing identification documents — a practice of serious concern.

Against this backdrop, the police have been instructed to compile a comprehensive list of both legal and illegal homestays in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. To eliminate the complexities associated with offline, paper-based procedures, all processes — including homestay registration, renewals, and government applications — are being moved to an online platform.