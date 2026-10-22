Bengal Govt Outlines Six-Month Roadmap For Digital Revolution, Infra Development Of Hill Tourism
The plan aims to enhance the international image of Darjeeling by strengthening its tourism infrastructure, alleviating traffic congestion, improving waste management and organising cultural events.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Siliguri: To revitalise tourism across the hills and to enrich visitors' experience, the West Bengal government has initiated efforts to achieve a radical transformation of the tourism sector and fully digitise the system within the next six months.
The plan aims to enhance Darjeeling's international image by strengthening tourism infrastructure, alleviating traffic congestion, improving waste management, and organising cultural events, all while showcasing the region's stunning natural beauty.
Specific development plans are being formulated for areas including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, Dudhia, Mungpoo, and Kurseong. In addition to hosting engaging events, such as the traditional tea festival, vintage car rally, walkathon, river rafting, and paragliding, initiatives are underway to preserve the heritage of significant sites like the Mahakal Temple, the Kali Temple in Sevoke, the old bungalow at Kalijhora, and the bungalow in Mungpoo associated with Rabindranath Tagore.
Furthermore, special emphasis is being placed on ropeway projects to address the long-standing issue of traffic congestion in the hills. A review is already underway regarding the construction of five new ropeways in the initial phase.
Significant changes are also being introduced to the homestay policy to ensure tourist safety and operational transparency. The administration has observed that many homestays remain unregistered and tourists are being accommodated without providing identification documents — a practice of serious concern.
Against this backdrop, the police have been instructed to compile a comprehensive list of both legal and illegal homestays in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. To eliminate the complexities associated with offline, paper-based procedures, all processes — including homestay registration, renewals, and government applications — are being moved to an online platform.
It is expected that a new homestay policy and a tourism industry policy, recently approved by the state cabinet, will be unveiled shortly. Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh said digital platforms are being leveraged as a primary tool to enhance tourist convenience and showcase lesser-known destinations.
"The Digital Tourism App developed by the Darjeeling district administration in just three days marks the first step in this initiative. Through this app, tourists can access information about Darjeeling’s heritage sites, offbeat travel destinations, and other essential details with a single click," he added.
Ghosh emphasised that while North Bengal tourism is often synonymous with Darjeeling, it is crucial to promote the offbeat locations scattered across the region. "This successful digital model from Darjeeling will soon be implemented in every district," he added.
According to the Tourism Department, plans are underway to revitalise the hill economy by utilising a Rs 57 crore budget allocation from the Centre, alongside the department's own land and assets. The main website of the department is also being revamped to make information more easily accessible.
Once fully implemented, these initiatives are expected to boost employment in the hills, increase revenue collection, and elevate North Bengal's tourism sector to new heights on the global stage.
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