Bengal Govt Notes Down Challenges Faced By Industrialists Before Finalising New Industrial Policy
Industrialists highlighted problems concerning land, incentives, single-window system, and transportation, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal government is set to have a fresh industrial policy and ahead of finalising it, the administration held a meeting with industrialists and chambers of commerce at Nabanna on Tuesday to hear their grievances and seek suggestions from them.
Commerce and Industries, Finance, Labour, and Tourism Ministers attended the meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, along with senior bureaucrats.
State Commerce and Industries Minister Tapas Roy said an open discussion was crucial prior to formulating the industrial policy and emphasised the need to hear directly from the industrialists about the problems they face. "Before finalising our industrial policy, we need to gather opinions from stakeholders, industrialists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. We have noted down their views and requirements. No one knows better than them about the challenges they face. These inputs will now be incorporated into the industrial policy," Roy said
Past Meetings Focused on Song, Dance
In an apparent dig at the previous Trinamool Congress government, the Industries Minister said that at industrial meetings in the past, time was wasted on irrelevant matters. He said, "Every step taken by this government will be constructive. I used to hear that meetings of this nature never really happened. If industrialists were ever invited, they were often asked to sing."
Echoing the same, Labour Minister Arjun Singh emphasised the need for professionalism in policy formulation and said, "What was done in the past is in the past; we are saying that industrial policy will be formulated without resorting to song and dance."
Industrialists Highlight Problems
The industrialists highlighted practical issues concerning land, incentives, single-window system, and transportation.
Addressing this, the Labour Minister said, "Land, incentives and the single-window system were discussed. We talked about areas where incentives were previously marred by extortion, as well as labour issues and obstructions in the transportation system; everything was covered. In an open forum discussion lasting two and a half hours, the conversation couldn't have been trivial, everything was discussed openly."
The Labour Minister said that all chambers of commerce participated in the meeting. Assuring that the views of all stakeholders would be seriously considered in the interest of industry, he said, "All the chambers were here—from the smallest to the largest—and everyone offered their suggestions. We have heard and recorded the suggestions; we will deliberate on them further and finally submit our report to the Chief Minister."
FCRA Bill
Alongside industrial policy, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill also came up during the discussions. Advocating for the bill regarding the regulation of foreign grants, Industries Minister said, "The FCRA Bill is being introduced, and those who love the country will certainly support it."
Explaining the importance of the Bill, Labour Minister Arjun Singh said, "It specifically addresses instances where foreigners use NGOs to carry out anti-national activities."
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