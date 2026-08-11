ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Notes Down Challenges Faced By Industrialists Before Finalising New Industrial Policy

Kolkata: West Bengal government is set to have a fresh industrial policy and ahead of finalising it, the administration held a meeting with industrialists and chambers of commerce at Nabanna on Tuesday to hear their grievances and seek suggestions from them.

Commerce and Industries, Finance, Labour, and Tourism Ministers attended the meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, along with senior bureaucrats.

State Commerce and Industries Minister Tapas Roy said an open discussion was crucial prior to formulating the industrial policy and emphasised the need to hear directly from the industrialists about the problems they face. "Before finalising our industrial policy, we need to gather opinions from stakeholders, industrialists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. We have noted down their views and requirements. No one knows better than them about the challenges they face. These inputs will now be incorporated into the industrial policy," Roy said

Past Meetings Focused on Song, Dance

In an apparent dig at the previous Trinamool Congress government, the Industries Minister said that at industrial meetings in the past, time was wasted on irrelevant matters. He said, "Every step taken by this government will be constructive. I used to hear that meetings of this nature never really happened. If industrialists were ever invited, they were often asked to sing."

Echoing the same, Labour Minister Arjun Singh emphasised the need for professionalism in policy formulation and said, "What was done in the past is in the past; we are saying that industrial policy will be formulated without resorting to song and dance."

Industrialists Highlight Problems