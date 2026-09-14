Lenin, Marx, Ho Chi Minh Roads To Be Rechristened As Bengal Mulls Renaming Public Places
The proposed exercise has already raised questions over whether changing long-established names could erase or alter aspects of Kolkata's political and cultural history.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to rename key roads, bridges and public places in the state, with a 10-member committee examining proposals, including rechristening three prominent Kolkata thoroughfares named after communist leaders Vladimir Lenin, Karl Marx and Ho Chi Minh.
Headed by Swami Pradiptananda, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram, the panel is expected to hold its first meeting after Durga Puja, when proposals for renaming roads in Kolkata are likely to be taken up, PTI reported on Monday, citing a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official.
The official said that the three roads under consideration are Lenin Sarani, Karl Marx Sarani and Ho Chi Minh Sarani. The panel members include former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy, Chief Minister's adviser Subrata Gupta and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Smita Pandey.
Kartik Maharaj told reporters the panel would consider the relevance of the personalities after whom roads have been named in the context of Indian and Bengali heritage, sanskriti and culture.
"Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Lenin Sarani and Karl Marx Sarani will be renamed. Proposals have also been received for changing the names of other roads," he said.
Maharaj said the committee's recommendations would subsequently be sent to the state Assembly. Roy, a former BJP state chief, advocated renaming Lenin Sarani after mathematician and former Bharatiya Jana Sangh president Debaprasad Ghosh, the official said.
Roy suggested that Karl Marx Sarani in Kidderpore could be named after Bengali poets Michael Madhusudan Dutt or Rangalal Bandyopadhyay, citing their association with the area. For Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Roy proposed the name of American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Roy also called for removal of the Lenin statue at the crossing of Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Sidhho-Kanhu Dahar, and suggested that an important city road be named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the KMC official said.
Lenin Sarani was earlier known as Dharmatala Street and was renamed in 1970 during celebrations marking Lenin's birth centenary. Circular Garden Reach Road was renamed Karl Marx Sarani the following year.
Roy also suggested that some places bearing the names of Muslim figures should be renamed after personalities whom he described as "nationalist Muslims".
He proposed, among others, the names of writer Qazi Abdul Wadud, educationist Begum Rokeya and author S Wajed Ali as alternatives for the Titumir-named bus stand in Barasat near Kolkata.
The proposed exercise has already raised questions over whether changing long-established names could erase or alter aspects of Kolkata's political and cultural history.
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