ETV Bharat / state

Lenin, Marx, Ho Chi Minh Roads To Be Rechristened As Bengal Mulls Renaming Public Places

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to rename key roads, bridges and public places in the state, with a 10-member committee examining proposals, including rechristening three prominent Kolkata thoroughfares named after communist leaders Vladimir Lenin, Karl Marx and Ho Chi Minh.

Headed by Swami Pradiptananda, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram, the panel is expected to hold its first meeting after Durga Puja, when proposals for renaming roads in Kolkata are likely to be taken up, PTI reported on Monday, citing a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official.

The official said that the three roads under consideration are Lenin Sarani, Karl Marx Sarani and Ho Chi Minh Sarani. The panel members include former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy, Chief Minister's adviser Subrata Gupta and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Smita Pandey.

Kartik Maharaj told reporters the panel would consider the relevance of the personalities after whom roads have been named in the context of Indian and Bengali heritage, sanskriti and culture.

"Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Lenin Sarani and Karl Marx Sarani will be renamed. Proposals have also been received for changing the names of other roads," he said.

Maharaj said the committee's recommendations would subsequently be sent to the state Assembly. Roy, a former BJP state chief, advocated renaming Lenin Sarani after mathematician and former Bharatiya Jana Sangh president Debaprasad Ghosh, the official said.