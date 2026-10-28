ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Gears Up For National Fair Tag To Gangasagar; Hikes Budget Allocation

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has held several rounds of discussions with the Central government to accord the annual pilgrims' congregation in South 24 Parganas' Gangasagar the status of a national fair.

Ajay Kumar Poddar, the Minister-in-Charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), has expressed optimism that the recognition will be granted this year.

In addition to seeking national recognition, the state government is set to allocate a record budget for the management of the fair. Providing clean drinking water to the millions of devotees remains one of the major challenges for the administration, and efforts in this regard have been intensified.

Furthermore, the budget for the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department is being significantly augmented to manage the large crowds. Last year, the government had allocated Rs 125 crore for this purpose, and the sanctioned amount is expected to exceed that figure this year.

With clear indications of a record turnout, the state government is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the fair. Beyond enhancing pilgrims' facilities, the fairground is being expanded on an unprecedented scale.

According to administrative sources, the fair premises will span 18 lakh square feet — an increase of approximately six lakh square feet compared to last year — to facilitate better crowd control. In the past, the event was held across an area of ​​about 12 lakh square feet.