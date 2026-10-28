Bengal Govt Gears Up For National Fair Tag To Gangasagar; Hikes Budget Allocation
The fair premises will span 18 lakh square feet, an increase of six lakh square feet compared to last year, to facilitate better crowd control.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has held several rounds of discussions with the Central government to accord the annual pilgrims' congregation in South 24 Parganas' Gangasagar the status of a national fair.
Ajay Kumar Poddar, the Minister-in-Charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), has expressed optimism that the recognition will be granted this year.
In addition to seeking national recognition, the state government is set to allocate a record budget for the management of the fair. Providing clean drinking water to the millions of devotees remains one of the major challenges for the administration, and efforts in this regard have been intensified.
Furthermore, the budget for the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department is being significantly augmented to manage the large crowds. Last year, the government had allocated Rs 125 crore for this purpose, and the sanctioned amount is expected to exceed that figure this year.
With clear indications of a record turnout, the state government is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the fair. Beyond enhancing pilgrims' facilities, the fairground is being expanded on an unprecedented scale.
According to administrative sources, the fair premises will span 18 lakh square feet — an increase of approximately six lakh square feet compared to last year — to facilitate better crowd control. In the past, the event was held across an area of about 12 lakh square feet.
Additionally, new bus terminals, helipads, and spacious accommodations for pilgrims are being constructed to assist with travel and overnight stays.
Drawing lessons from previous editions, the administration is using the expected crowd size as a benchmark to finalise the overall layout. The arrangements for the main event are being structured by carefully assessing the anticipated gatherings and the resulting pressure on infrastructure.
Poddar has effectively acknowledged that the financial allocation for PWD, in relation to the fair, is indeed being increased. "It is not just about drinking water, but a radical transformation is set to take place in terms of infrastructure at the upcoming Gangasagar Mela. Keep a close watch, and you will gradually see the contours of this change emerge," he added.
However, the final figure for the increased budgetary allocation for PWD has yet to be determined. Administrative officials said the funding will be increased in phases, following an assessment of the actual conditions and requirements at the fairgrounds.
Notably, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had previously submitted a request to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to bring Gangasagar under the railway network.
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