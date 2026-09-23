Bengal Govt Formulates Long-Term Plans To Boost Mobility Between Durgapur And Asansol
It includes a bridge on the Damodar River, an elevated corridor with ramps at various places and a flyover connecting the cities, reports Tarak Chatterjee.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Asansol: The West Bengal government is formulating long-term urban development plans to boost connectivity and mobility in two of the state's vital industrial cities — Asansol and Durgapur.
Plans are underway for multiple elevated corridors, flyovers, metro services, and bridges connecting the Asansol-Durgapur industrial region to other districts via river crossings.
While a feasibility study has already commenced, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul held significant discussions on this matter with the Asansol-Durgapur Development Authority to attract new industries to the Asansol industrial belt
Meanwhile, the modernisation of the SAIL-IISCO plant is proceeding for approximately Rs 40,000 crore, which is expected to generate numerous jobs and draw skilled workers from other states to settle in the city, thereby increasing the pressure on Asansol's infrastructure. A long-term plan of three decades is being devised to ease the burden.
This pressure is projected to rise rather than diminish in the coming years; hence, the state government is devising a long-term plan spanning the next three decades.
Bridge on Damodar River
Considering the modernisation of the IISCO plant and the abundance of natural mineral resources in Purulia, a bridge is being planned over the Damodar River to connect Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia.
Residents of these three districts have long demanded this connectivity, as the plant's modernisation will necessitate the daily commute of many workers. The state government believes that constructing the bridge at Burnpur will lead to significant socio-economic and tourism development across the three districts.
"We are working on a connecting bridge over the Damodar River that will directly link the Bankura and Asansol South assembly constituencies. Indirectly, this bridge will also connect Purulia. We have made significant progress on this project. Furthermore, we are planning not just the bridge itself, but also a connecting road that will run from Kalipahari along the banks of the Damodar to meet the bridge at Burnpur," Paul said.
Elevated Corridor
Plans are also afoor for elevated corridors and flyovers. Paul said, "A flyover will be constructed from Kalipahari to the Damodar River, with ramps descending at various locations. Ramps will be built at traffic-prone areas such as Court More, Mahishila, and BNR. Feasibility studies are underway for all these projects, and RITES has already conducted a survey."
Connecting Asansol with Durgapur
Although the National Highway 19 already exists, multiple plans have been initiated to create a stronger link between the two key industrial cities.
While a metro service connecting Durgapur and Asansol has already been announced in the state budget, sources indicate that BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has also written to the relevant Union Minister to follow up on this matter.
Beyond the metro service, there is also a proposal for a flyover connecting the cities. "Our plans include both a flyover and a metro service connecting Durgapur and Asansol. People might wonder why we need an elevated corridor or a metro. We already have the National Highway connecting Durgapur and Asansol. There is no problem with the current setup," Paul said.
"Look, the plans we are formulating are designed with the next 30 to 40 years in mind, taking into account the projected growth in population and the number of vehicles in the Asansol-Durgapur region over that period. The Home Secretary is personally overseeing the entire matter, and we will be able to move forward with these projects very quickly," she added.
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