ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Formulates Long-Term Plans To Boost Mobility Between Durgapur And Asansol

Feasibility studies are underway for all these projects, and RITES has already conducted a survey. ( ETV Bharat )

Asansol: The West Bengal government is formulating long-term urban development plans to boost connectivity and mobility in two of the state's vital industrial cities — Asansol and Durgapur.

Plans are underway for multiple elevated corridors, flyovers, metro services, and bridges connecting the Asansol-Durgapur industrial region to other districts via river crossings.

While a feasibility study has already commenced, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul held significant discussions on this matter with the Asansol-Durgapur Development Authority to attract new industries to the Asansol industrial belt

Meanwhile, the modernisation of the SAIL-IISCO plant is proceeding for approximately Rs 40,000 crore, which is expected to generate numerous jobs and draw skilled workers from other states to settle in the city, thereby increasing the pressure on Asansol's infrastructure. A long-term plan of three decades is being devised to ease the burden.

This pressure is projected to rise rather than diminish in the coming years; hence, the state government is devising a long-term plan spanning the next three decades.

Bridge on Damodar River

Considering the modernisation of the IISCO plant and the abundance of natural mineral resources in Purulia, a bridge is being planned over the Damodar River to connect Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia.

Residents of these three districts have long demanded this connectivity, as the plant's modernisation will necessitate the daily commute of many workers. The state government believes that constructing the bridge at Burnpur will lead to significant socio-economic and tourism development across the three districts.