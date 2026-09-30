ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Forms SIT To Probe Violence On SRFTI Campus

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged violent clashes that broke out between members of Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) and students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on the campus in Kolkata on September 27, leaving several people injured.

Led by Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP, Crime) Kunal Agarwal, the team members will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened on the campus on the day of the incident and what prompted the clashes between student members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and ABGP.

A notification issued by the home department detailed that the other five members of the SIT will include Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) of Kolkata Police Sparsha Nilangi, Deputy Superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police inspectors — Koushik Ghosh, Salil Roy, Tusharkanti Ghosh and Hirak Dalpati. The SIT will submit its preliminary report on the matter on October 1.

The notification further stated that the SIT was formed based on three separate FIRs registered at Panchasayar Police Station, under whose jurisdiction SRFTI falls.

Of the three FIRs, one has been filed by the ABGP members and the other by a section of SRFTI students, while the police has filed the third FIR suo motu. However, no one has been detained or arrested so far.

ACP Agarwal has been tasked with the authority to seek additional manpower, either from West Bengal Police or the Kolkata Police, for the purpose of investigation, if necessary.

The violence broke out on Sunday afternoon when the ABGP programme was underway at an auditorium on the campus. Amid this, a group of SFI activists reached the venue and reportedly questioned the organisers about holding the programme.