Bengal Govt Eases Restrictions On Sale Of Diesel In Containers, Barrels
CM Adhikari said major OMCs were directed to exempt critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public utility services and tea gardens from the curb.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Kolkata: Bringing the much-needed breather to several essential sectors engaged in daily operations and emergency services, the West Bengal government on Sunday eased restrictions on the sale of diesel in containers and barrels for agriculture, healthcare and the tea industry.
Announcing the decision on a social media post, Chief Minister Adhikari said the government is committed to ensuring that people are constrained less and the state's economy functions smoothly.
"Recently, a ban was imposed on diesel supply in containers (vessels), which had put our hardworking farmer brothers, various hospitals, and emergency service-providing organisations in extreme distress in their operations. To safeguard the interests of the general public, the West Bengal government intervened immediately," he wrote on X.
Adhikari said the state government had directed major oil marketing companies (OMCs) to exempt critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public utility services and tea gardens from the diesel restrictions. As a result, individuals, organisations and consumers associated with these essential sectors would now be able to purchase diesel in containers or barrels and transport it without any hassle, he added.
Alongside, the daily ceiling on fuel sales to such customers has also been relaxed. "For uninterrupted access to diesel, customers will only have to produce basic identity documents at fuel stations. The decision was aimed at preventing disruptions in essential services and economic activities," the CM said.
আমাদের সরকার সাধারণ জনগণের দৈনন্দিন জীবন, জরুরি পরিষেবা এবং রাজ্যের অর্থনীতি কোনো বাধা ছাড়াই যেনো সুচারুভাবে এগোতে থাকে তা নিশ্চিত করতে সর্বদা বদ্ধপরিকর।— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) June 28, 2026
সাম্প্রতিক কন্টেইনারে (পাত্রে) ডিজেল সরবরাহ করার ক্ষেত্রে নিষেধাজ্ঞা জারি করা হয়েছিল, যার ফলে আমাদের পরিশ্রমী কৃষক ভাইরা,… pic.twitter.com/qisKWU7CgR
The move comes amid concerns from stakeholders in agriculture and other key sectors over the impact of restrictions on bulk diesel procurement due to the restrictions imposed by the previous Trinamool Congress-led government.
The Centre had imposed restrictions on fuel sales to avert a crisis amidst the West Asia conflict. However, these measures led to reports of panic buying and hoarding in several states. Farmers, hospitals, small businesses and essential services providers had to either limit or halt operations due to the supply crunch.
The restrictions had completely banned the sale of diesel in containers. Vehicle owners had to either refill the inbuilt fuel tanks or take it in containers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Additionally, the supply of diesel was limited to 200 litres per person a day, and industrial or commercial entities were prohibited from purchasing fuel from retail outlets for 90 days to prevent hoarding and keep prices under control.
People associated with agriculture and essential services welcomed the state government's decision. Experts said there was a risk of long-term damage to the agricultural output and healthcare infrastructure of the state.
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