ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Eases Restrictions On Sale Of Diesel In Containers, Barrels

Kolkata: Bringing the much-needed breather to several essential sectors engaged in daily operations and emergency services, the West Bengal government on Sunday eased restrictions on the sale of diesel in containers and barrels for agriculture, healthcare and the tea industry.

Announcing the decision on a social media post, Chief Minister Adhikari said the government is committed to ensuring that people are constrained less and the state's economy functions smoothly.

"Recently, a ban was imposed on diesel supply in containers (vessels), which had put our hardworking farmer brothers, various hospitals, and emergency service-providing organisations in extreme distress in their operations. To safeguard the interests of the general public, the West Bengal government intervened immediately," he wrote on X.

Adhikari said the state government had directed major oil marketing companies (OMCs) to exempt critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public utility services and tea gardens from the diesel restrictions. As a result, individuals, organisations and consumers associated with these essential sectors would now be able to purchase diesel in containers or barrels and transport it without any hassle, he added.

Alongside, the daily ceiling on fuel sales to such customers has also been relaxed. "For uninterrupted access to diesel, customers will only have to produce basic identity documents at fuel stations. The decision was aimed at preventing disruptions in essential services and economic activities," the CM said.