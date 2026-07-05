Bengal Govt Announces Rs 313.30 Crore Special Package For Tea Garden Workers
CM Suvendu Adhikari said the state-level committee has granted final approval to the implementation plan for the PMCSPY to transform the livelihood of the workers.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major relief to tea garden workers, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced a Rs 313.30 crore special assistance package for them, primarily concentrated in the plains and hills in North Bengal.
The scheme's framework has been designed by prioritising three key areas: education, health, and infrastructure. The government believes it will play a crucial role in improving the living standards of over three lakh tea workers.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said a state-level committee had finalised the implementation plan for the 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana' (PMCSPY) scheme with the aim of transforming the livelihood of the tea garden workers in the state.
"Our government is committed to the health, education, and overall welfare of the tea workers of North Bengal. With this objective, the state-level committee has granted final approval to the implementation plan for the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana. This scheme will bring about a radical change in the quality of life of tea workers," he wrote on a social media platform.
Adhikari outlined that Rs 177 crore has been allotted towards boosting educational infrastructure and quality interventions for the families of tea garden workers under Cha Shramik Shiksha Yojana (CSSY), a Rs 72 crore investment has been allotted to upgrade health facilities and ensure robust medical services in the tea garden areas under the 'Cha Shramik Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (CSSSY) and Rs 63 crore has been allotted to build 321 resting sheds under the Cha Shramik Ashray Yojana (CSAY), out of which 88 will be in the hills and the remaining 233 in the plains, he said.
We are committed to the comprehensive welfare, development of health and educational parameters of our hardworking Tea Garden Workers of North Bengal.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 5, 2026
To ensure expeditious and smooth progress, our State Level Committee recently finalized the implementation plan for the 'Pradhan… pic.twitter.com/LqpF7c21TC
"These sheds will be equipped with modern, dignified amenities including off-grid solar power, clean drinking water, comfortable seating arrangements and hygienic ceramic-floored toilets," he said, adding that the scheme will be operated under the supervision of the state North Bengal Development Department, the executing agency for the project.
"The NBDD will work closely with the state health department, the Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission and district administrations to roll this scheme out smoothly. Our government remains steadfast in its dedication to the prosperity and well-being of the tea garden workers," he added.
Although the Centre had launched the PMCSPY, it had not been implemented in Bengal until now. The formation of a state-level committee following the new government's assumption of power paved the way for it. The administration states that the government's primary objective is to rapidly commence work on the project and extend its benefits to the tea garden workers of North Bengal.
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