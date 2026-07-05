ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Announces Rs 313.30 Crore Special Package For Tea Garden Workers

CM Adhikari said this scheme will bring about a radical change in the quality of life of tea workers. ( IANS )

Kolkata: In a major relief to tea garden workers, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced a Rs 313.30 crore special assistance package for them, primarily concentrated in the plains and hills in North Bengal.

The scheme's framework has been designed by prioritising three key areas: education, health, and infrastructure. The government believes it will play a crucial role in improving the living standards of over three lakh tea workers.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said a state-level committee had finalised the implementation plan for the 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana' (PMCSPY) scheme with the aim of transforming the livelihood of the tea garden workers in the state.

"Our government is committed to the health, education, and overall welfare of the tea workers of North Bengal. With this objective, the state-level committee has granted final approval to the implementation plan for the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana. This scheme will bring about a radical change in the quality of life of tea workers," he wrote on a social media platform.