ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Advertisement Depicts Goddess Durga With 11 Arms; Opposition Seeks Apology

Kolkata: The depiction of goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10 in a government advertisement on Monday to publicise a coordination meeting between the West Bengal government and puja committees led to a controversy, with opposition parties demanding an apology.

Many feel that if it was a mistake, it should be rectified immediately and a public apology issued. Political circles, however, have reacted strongly, as the issue has also drawn parallels to past 'fatwas' or directives urging Bengalis to consume vegetarian food during the festivities.

In traditional Hindu scriptures and Bengali cultural heritage, goddess Durga is known as 'Dashabhuja' (10-armed). While various scriptures and iconographic texts mention the deity with multiple arms, objections were raised because there is no traditional depiction of Durga with 11 arms.

Jagatguru Paramatmananda Maharaj of Juna Akhara said scriptures contain various guidelines for crafting idols of gods and goddesses. "References to Durga having 10 arms, even 18 or more, do exist. However, I am unaware of any mention of an 11-armed Durga," he added.

He suggested that the error in the advertisement might have been unintentional and perhaps went unnoticed before printing. "Nevertheless, such an error in a government advertisement right before the Puja season is undesirable. The mistake could be acknowledged, the image corrected, and, if necessary, a public apology issued," he added.