Bengal Govt Advertisement Depicts Goddess Durga With 11 Arms; Opposition Seeks Apology
While various scriptures and iconographic texts mention the deity with multiple arms, objections were raised due to no traditional depiction of Durga with 11 arms.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Kolkata: The depiction of goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10 in a government advertisement on Monday to publicise a coordination meeting between the West Bengal government and puja committees led to a controversy, with opposition parties demanding an apology.
Many feel that if it was a mistake, it should be rectified immediately and a public apology issued. Political circles, however, have reacted strongly, as the issue has also drawn parallels to past 'fatwas' or directives urging Bengalis to consume vegetarian food during the festivities.
In traditional Hindu scriptures and Bengali cultural heritage, goddess Durga is known as 'Dashabhuja' (10-armed). While various scriptures and iconographic texts mention the deity with multiple arms, objections were raised because there is no traditional depiction of Durga with 11 arms.
Jagatguru Paramatmananda Maharaj of Juna Akhara said scriptures contain various guidelines for crafting idols of gods and goddesses. "References to Durga having 10 arms, even 18 or more, do exist. However, I am unaware of any mention of an 11-armed Durga," he added.
He suggested that the error in the advertisement might have been unintentional and perhaps went unnoticed before printing. "Nevertheless, such an error in a government advertisement right before the Puja season is undesirable. The mistake could be acknowledged, the image corrected, and, if necessary, a public apology issued," he added.
The Trinamool Congress has also voiced its concerns regarding the matter. Kunal Ghosh, a leader from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, questioned on social media how 'Dashabhuja' Durga transformed into 'Ekadashabhuja' (11-armed) in a government advertisement, especially at a time when various codes of conduct and restrictions — ranging from Puja themes to the style of idols — are being announced.
"According to which scripture did the 10-armed goddess transform into an 11-armed one in 2026?" Ghosh asked, demanding that the advertisement be rectified.
The Trinamool Congress further alleged that for the people of Bengal, Durga Puja is not merely a religious festival but a defining symbol of their emotions and culture. "Altering the Goddess's traditional form in a government advertisement reflects a disregard for the religious and cultural heritage of Bengalis," it added.
CPIM leader Shatarup Ghosh said that while the gods had armed Mother Durga with weapons in 10 hands to slay the demon, the BJP government seems to have bestowed an 'extra hand' upon her. He suggested that this additional hand was perhaps intended to deliver a resounding slap to anyone attempting to impose restrictions on Bengali dietary habits during the Puja.
Congress leader Sumon Roy Chowdhury condemned the advertisement as utterly shameful. "Is the BJP more powerful than Goodees Durga?" he asked.
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