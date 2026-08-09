Bengal Governor Urges Universities To Observe Partition Horror Remembrance Day On August 14
A candle march will also be organised in the evening in each district headquarters, joined by government officials, students and the public, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal governor RN Ravi on Sunday appealed to all universities in the state to observe August 14 as Partition Horror Remembrance Day to commemorate the suffering, sacrifices and struggles of millions of people affected by the Partition and remember their stories of rebuilding their lives.
The decision follows a letter from the Union Ministry of Culture, after which information and cultural affairs secretary Saumitra Mohan issued special directions to the district magistrates to organise programmes marking the occasion.
As part of the observance, a candle march will be organised on the evening of August 14 at a suitable location in each district headquarters, where government officials, students, representatives of educational institutions, cultural organisations and members of the public will participate.
The district magistrates have also been directed to organise exhibitions on these two days at prominent locations, showcasing the history of partition, its human impact, stories of people who rebuilt their lives from scratch and archival photographs and documents.
Schools will be encouraged to take students to these exhibitions to familiarise them with the history and experiences associated with Partition. Documentary films provided by the Union Culture Ministry will also be screened as part of the programmes.
While the state government will provide Rs 30,000 to each district to organise the commemorative programmes and related activities, district magistrates have been instructed to make necessary arrangements in consultation with the departments concerned and local authorities.
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