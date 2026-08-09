ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Governor Urges Universities To Observe Partition Horror Remembrance Day On August 14

Kolkata: West Bengal governor RN Ravi on Sunday appealed to all universities in the state to observe August 14 as Partition Horror Remembrance Day to commemorate the suffering, sacrifices and struggles of millions of people affected by the Partition and remember their stories of rebuilding their lives.

The decision follows a letter from the Union Ministry of Culture, after which information and cultural affairs secretary Saumitra Mohan issued special directions to the district magistrates to organise programmes marking the occasion.

As part of the observance, a candle march will be organised on the evening of August 14 at a suitable location in each district headquarters, where government officials, students, representatives of educational institutions, cultural organisations and members of the public will participate.