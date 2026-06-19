ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt To Cal HC: Participation In Yoga Day Function Not Mandatory For Public Servants

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday disposed of a petition by an employees' union questioning a West Bengal government order on participation in the International Yoga Day function, noting that the state clarified it is a general appeal to all public servants and not mandatory.

Claiming that a memo issued by West Bengal's chief secretary called for mandatory participation in the celebration by all employees, the State Coordination Committee of West Bengal Government Employees, a Left-leaning organisation, challenged his authority to issue the directive.

Disposing of the petition after receiving the government's stand from additional advocate general Billwadal Bhattacharya, Justice Amrita Sinha verbally observed, "This litigation was not required."