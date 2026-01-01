ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Gets Maiden Woman Chief Secretary; Senior Bureaucrats Given Additional Responsibilities

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed senior bureaucrat Nandini Chakravorty as the chief secretary, making her the first woman to hold the top administrative post in the state since Independence, said a senior official.

Chakravorty, an IAS officer of the 1994 batch, replaced Manoj Pant, who was scheduled to superannuate on June 30 but was granted a six-month extension from July 1 to December 31. Pant has been appointed as the principal secretary to the Chief Minister in the rank of chief secretary, the official said.

A well-known name in administrative circles, Chakravorty has served as the principal secretary to the Governor, when she was involved in considerable controversy amidst the tension between the Lok Bhavan and Nabanna, the state secretariat. Later, she was transferred to the Tourism department, followed by the home department in December 2023.

Nabanna sources said Chakravorty will also handle the responsibilities of additional chief secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs department, the Parliamentary Affairs department, and the Tourism department.