Bengal Gets Centre's Nod After Two Decades To Restore Elephant Corridors In Dooars
Statistics from the region reveal that about 50 people were killed annually on average due to human-elephant conflict, while at least 10 elephants also perished.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Kolkata: After two decades, the Centre on Wednesday granted final approval for the restoration of two ancient elephant corridors in the Dooars region of North Bengal.
This will allow elephants to roam freely along their traditional routes without coming into conflict with humans. The corridors are expected to reduce the tendency for elephants to stray into human settlements.
The two corridors — Reti-Titi corridor, located near the Bhutan hills and Jaldapara-Chilapata-Buxa Tiger Reserve-Nimati corridor— identified for restoration hold immense geographical significance. The forest department's primary objective is to ensure that elephant herds face no human interference along these routes.
Dooars is not a stranger to human-elephant conflict. Every year, many lives are lost in attacks by elephant herds venturing out of the forest in search of food. On the other hand, elephants are killed either in accidents or human retaliation.
Conversely, innocent elephants also perish due to human retaliation or accidents. Finally, a significant ray of hope has emerged for resolving this long-standing, complex issue.
Statistics from Dooars indicate that, on average, about 50 people lose their lives annually due to human-elephant conflict, while at least 10 elephants also perished. Forest officials have long believed there is only one way to halt this tragic toll of deaths.
To mitigate this, adequate food sources must be provided within the forest, and their traditional migration routes must be reclaimed from human encroachment and restored.
Around 2003–04, the forest department identified four major routes taken regularly by wild elephants in the Dooars region. However, the plan was never implemented due to various reasons.
At that time, Alipurduar had not yet emerged as a separate district and was part of Jalpaiguri. The forest department had requested the district administration to transfer the land falling within these corridors — most of which was government-owned land. Yet, the formal process of land transfer was never fully executed on paper.
After prolonged delays, only 300 hectares of the land were handed over to the forest department, which cultivated grass and other elephant fodder on it.
Senior forest department officials are now highly optimistic as momentum gathers for this long-stalled project. "We expect the implementing units to be ready by the end of the current financial year for the restoration of the corridors. The actual restoration work is scheduled to begin in the next financial year. This has been a long-pending issue. We are hopeful that once these corridors are restored, human-elephant conflict will be significantly reduced," a senior official said.
However, restoring the corridors after a gap of 20 years will not be an easy task, as large sections of these routes are currently encroached upon.
The forest department has already devised a clear roadmap to resolve this impasse. "The corridors will be restored in a way that avoids human settlements. In most instances, these migratory paths are currently occupied by tea estates. Where necessary, tea bushes will be uprooted, and the estates will be compensated. We also plan to initially erect fences on both sides to demarcate the corridors. Once the elephants become accustomed to these routes, the fences will be removed," the official said.
Two other corridors — the Dhumchi-Tili-Lankapara-Bandapani corridor and the Gorumara-Khayerkata-Diana corridor — identified in 2003–04 have not yet received clearance of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
Additionally, there is the Deuli-Suliapada elephant corridor spanning Odisha and West Bengal, as well as the Dalapani-Kankrajhor, Chandil-Matha, and Goborghusi-Jhunjhaka-Banduan corridors connecting Jharkhand and West Bengal, which are in need of restoration.
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