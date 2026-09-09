ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Gets Centre's Nod After Two Decades To Restore Elephant Corridors In Dooars

Kolkata: After two decades, the Centre on Wednesday granted final approval for the restoration of two ancient elephant corridors in the Dooars region of North Bengal.

This will allow elephants to roam freely along their traditional routes without coming into conflict with humans. The corridors are expected to reduce the tendency for elephants to stray into human settlements.

The two corridors — Reti-Titi corridor, located near the Bhutan hills and Jaldapara-Chilapata-Buxa Tiger Reserve-Nimati corridor— identified for restoration hold immense geographical significance. The forest department's primary objective is to ensure that elephant herds face no human interference along these routes.

Dooars is not a stranger to human-elephant conflict. Every year, many lives are lost in attacks by elephant herds venturing out of the forest in search of food. On the other hand, elephants are killed either in accidents or human retaliation.

Conversely, innocent elephants also perish due to human retaliation or accidents. Finally, a significant ray of hope has emerged for resolving this long-standing, complex issue.

Statistics from Dooars indicate that, on average, about 50 people lose their lives annually due to human-elephant conflict, while at least 10 elephants also perished. Forest officials have long believed there is only one way to halt this tragic toll of deaths.

To mitigate this, adequate food sources must be provided within the forest, and their traditional migration routes must be reclaimed from human encroachment and restored.

Around 2003–04, the forest department identified four major routes taken regularly by wild elephants in the Dooars region. However, the plan was never implemented due to various reasons.