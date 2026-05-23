ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Gained Infamy Due To Recruitment Scams, Will Bring State Out Of This Situation: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that West Bengal has gained infamy due to various recruitment scams during the previous regime and that there was a need to bring the state out of the situation.

Noting that the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court had to intervene in these illegalities during the previous Trinamool Congress government, he said West Bengal's image has suffered. "We have to bring our dear West Bengal out of this situation," the chief minister said.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela organised by the central government to hand over appointment letters to the recruited persons as part of a nationwide programme, Adhikari said that West Bengal, which was known for its high standards of education and intellect, has gained "infamy" owing to the school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams.