Bengal Forest Minister Denies Reports Of Miscarriage By Buxa Tigress, Central Team Begins Probe
The tigress, identified as BTR TF-1, was reportedly pregnant when she was brought to Buxa. Reports Subhadeep Barman
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has denied reports that a tigress relocated from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve to Buxa Tiger Reserve suffered a miscarriage while being transported back from Assam.
The tigress, identified as BTR TF-1 and popularly known as the ‘Rani of the Dooars’, was reportedly pregnant when she was brought to Buxa. Some reports stated that she lost three foetuses after being captured in Assam. However, West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon has said the government has no information to confirm these claims.
“We have no information regarding a miscarriage by the tigress. I will not offer any comments based on what has been published in various newspapers,” Oraon told reporters.
He said a central investigative team from Delhi had arrived in Buxa to examine the entire incident.
"All necessary health check-ups for the tigress were conducted before she was brought to Buxa from the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar. The entire relocation process was carried out in accordance with the guidelines and under the supervision of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Forest Department personnel have been instructed to extend full cooperation to the investigative team,” he said.
The tigress, about three years old, was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve to Buxa on September 29. She was released into the Buxa forest on October 2, but later moved to the Raimona forest in Assam.
On November 3, she was captured near Gelaguri village, close to Kokrajhar, and brought back to Buxa. She was then placed in a secure enclosure at Rajabhatkhawa. However, five days later, she reportedly dug a tunnel beneath the enclosure and escaped into Assam again.
Oraon said the investigation would examine all developments, from the tigress's capture in Valmiki Tiger Reserve to her arrival in Buxa. He said that the Forest Department is committed to the objective of bringing her to Buxa to increase the tiger population in the reserve.
Addressing speculation about the tigress's whereabouts, the minister denied claims that she had gone missing or that the Forest Department had been unable to trace her.
He said the tigress was under continuous surveillance and that signs of her presence had been detected within 50 to 100 metres of her current location. According to the minister, she had also been sighted and was feeding. Forest Department officials are monitoring her movements through signals from the radio collar attached to her.
Meanwhile, the Alipurduar District Congress has raised questions about the Forest Department's surveillance system, the infrastructure of the enclosure built for the tigress, and the effectiveness of her radio collar.
In a press statement signed by district Congress president Mrinmoy Sarkar, the party also demanded the resignation of Oraon, holding him morally responsible for the incident.
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