ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Forest Minister Denies Reports Of Miscarriage By Buxa Tigress, Central Team Begins Probe

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has denied reports that a tigress relocated from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve to Buxa Tiger Reserve suffered a miscarriage while being transported back from Assam.

The tigress, identified as BTR TF-1 and popularly known as the ‘Rani of the Dooars’, was reportedly pregnant when she was brought to Buxa. Some reports stated that she lost three foetuses after being captured in Assam. However, West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon has said the government has no information to confirm these claims.

“We have no information regarding a miscarriage by the tigress. I will not offer any comments based on what has been published in various newspapers,” Oraon told reporters.

He said a central investigative team from Delhi had arrived in Buxa to examine the entire incident.

"All necessary health check-ups for the tigress were conducted before she was brought to Buxa from the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar. The entire relocation process was carried out in accordance with the guidelines and under the supervision of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Forest Department personnel have been instructed to extend full cooperation to the investigative team,” he said.

The tigress, about three years old, was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve to Buxa on September 29. She was released into the Buxa forest on October 2, but later moved to the Raimona forest in Assam.

On November 3, she was captured near Gelaguri village, close to Kokrajhar, and brought back to Buxa. She was then placed in a secure enclosure at Rajabhatkhawa. However, five days later, she reportedly dug a tunnel beneath the enclosure and escaped into Assam again.