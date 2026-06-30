ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Forest Dept Launches Campaign To Prevent Attacks On Grey Wolves In Kanksa

Camera traps installed in the forests of Durgapur, Panagarh, and Guskara have already captured images of over 33 grey wolves. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanksa: To prevent a series of attacks on grey wolves in the Garh forest area of Kanksa in Paschim Bardhaman, the Durgapur range of the West Bengal Forest Department has initiated an awareness campaign using public address systems to disseminate accurate information about the animals.

Simultaneously, leaflets are being distributed door-to-door, and villagers are being trained on what to do if a wolf is sighted and to quickly inform the department.

Special programs have been launched in local primary schools to foster environmental awareness among the younger generation. Students are being educated through images, audio-visual presentations and discussion sessions about the life cycle, ecological importance, and the necessity of wolf conservation.

Ranger Tapabrata Roy said grey wolves generally tend to avoid human contact. "Therefore, the most important thing upon sighting a wolf is to maintain a safe distance and inform the forest department. Increased awareness will significantly reduce human-wildlife conflict," he added.