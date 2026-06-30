Bengal Forest Dept Launches Campaign To Prevent Attacks On Grey Wolves In Kanksa
Special programs have been launched in local primary schools to foster environmental awareness among the younger generation, and leaflets are being distributed among the villagers.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Kanksa: To prevent a series of attacks on grey wolves in the Garh forest area of Kanksa in Paschim Bardhaman, the Durgapur range of the West Bengal Forest Department has initiated an awareness campaign using public address systems to disseminate accurate information about the animals.
Simultaneously, leaflets are being distributed door-to-door, and villagers are being trained on what to do if a wolf is sighted and to quickly inform the department.
Special programs have been launched in local primary schools to foster environmental awareness among the younger generation. Students are being educated through images, audio-visual presentations and discussion sessions about the life cycle, ecological importance, and the necessity of wolf conservation.
Ranger Tapabrata Roy said grey wolves generally tend to avoid human contact. "Therefore, the most important thing upon sighting a wolf is to maintain a safe distance and inform the forest department. Increased awareness will significantly reduce human-wildlife conflict," he added.
The department hopes that sustained outreach and the cooperation of residents will help dispel the fear and superstition surrounding grey wolves. The initiative also aims to protect the rich biodiversity of the Garh forest and establish a new model for human-wildlife coexistence.
Camera traps installed in the forests of Durgapur, Panagarh, and Guskara have already captured images of over 33 grey wolves, affirming the importance of the forest region as a vital sanctuary for the species. Forest department sources said the Garh forest has long been a crucial habitat for grey wolves.
They frequently wander into villages — Bishnupur, Saraswatiganj, Rakshitpur, and Malandighi — bordering the forest in search of food at dawn and dusk. Their sightings often scare residents, who even chase them away or attack them. Forest officials believe that ignorance and misconceptions are the root causes of these conflicts.
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