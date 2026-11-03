Bengal Forest Department Prepares To Bring Back Buxa Tigress From Assam
The tigress was tranquilized around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, though not before giving the forest personnel a grueling challenge.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Alipurduar and Kokrajhar: The forest departments of West Bengal and Assam have successfully rescued 'BTR TF-1'—a tigress from the Buxa forest that had wandered into the Raimona National Park. The tigress was tranquilized around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, though not before giving the forest personnel a grueling challenge.
The tigress, dubbed the "Queen of the Dooars," proved more than a match for the 'kunkis' (trained elephants) and JCB machines deployed to locate her. Eventually, forest officials managed to tranquilize her.
Following a medical examination, she will be transported back to the Buxa forest from Assam via a 'green corridor.' Throughout Tuesday, the area in Raimona where the tigress was spotted had been cordoned off with nets, and an extensive search was conducted. She was located later in the afternoon, at which point forest officials successfully subdued her using a tranquilizer dart. West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon was present in Raimona during the operation.
Oraon said, "After a struggle lasting nearly two and a half to three hours, we managed to secure the 'Queen of the Dooars.' She proved to be a formidable challenge, outmaneuvering three kunkis and a JCB."
"It took a great deal of effort to bring her under control. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Assam government and their forest department. We have successfully rescued the 'Queen of the Dooars,' and now we will bring her back home. She is our pride."
Two officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were present in the forest during the rescue operation, alongside representatives from the forest departments of West Bengal and Assam. The rescue of the tigress, BTR TF-1, was carried out under their joint supervision.
Notably, on Saturday, the forest departments of West Bengal and Assam had reached a joint decision to tranquilize and retrieve the tigress, who had left the Buxa forest and entered the Raimona Tiger Reserve.
Permission for this operation was subsequently sought from the NTCA. However, as the offices were closed on Saturday and Sunday, the necessary permission could not be obtained. Once the authorization was granted on Monday, Oraon, traveled to the Raimona Forest Division in Assam.
On September 29, this three-year-old tigress was tranquilized and placed in a cage in Bihar’s Valmiki Forest, with the intention of relocating her to the Buxa Tiger Reserve. She was subsequently airlifted by an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter and arrived at the Hasimara Air Force base at 4:45 AM on September 30. From there, she was transported by road via Nimati to the forests of Buxa. Yet, within a month of her release into the wild, she made her way to the Raimona National Park in Assam.