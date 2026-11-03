ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Forest Department Prepares To Bring Back Buxa Tigress From Assam

A tigress was tranquilized on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Alipurduar and Kokrajhar: The forest departments of West Bengal and Assam have successfully rescued 'BTR TF-1'—a tigress from the Buxa forest that had wandered into the Raimona National Park. The tigress was tranquilized around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, though not before giving the forest personnel a grueling challenge.

The tigress, dubbed the "Queen of the Dooars," proved more than a match for the 'kunkis' (trained elephants) and JCB machines deployed to locate her. Eventually, forest officials managed to tranquilize her.

Following a medical examination, she will be transported back to the Buxa forest from Assam via a 'green corridor.' Throughout Tuesday, the area in Raimona where the tigress was spotted had been cordoned off with nets, and an extensive search was conducted. She was located later in the afternoon, at which point forest officials successfully subdued her using a tranquilizer dart. West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon was present in Raimona during the operation. Oraon said, "After a struggle lasting nearly two and a half to three hours, we managed to secure the 'Queen of the Dooars.' She proved to be a formidable challenge, outmaneuvering three kunkis and a JCB." "It took a great deal of effort to bring her under control. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Assam government and their forest department. We have successfully rescued the 'Queen of the Dooars,' and now we will bring her back home. She is our pride."