ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's 'Flag Man' Priyaranjan Sarkar Collects Discarded Tricolours From Roadsides For Years

Hyderabad: If the National Flag that is proudly hoisted during August 15 and January 26, is found discarded on the roads or in sewers the next day, it hurts any patriotic citizen. Priyaranjan Sarkar from West Bengal, overcomes this pain by carefully collecting every Tricolour he finds lying on the roadside or outside halls.

Over the past 18 years, he has been collecting such flags and now has over one lakh Tricolours, carefully stored in three containers in his house. Priyaranjan's noble effort previously got him nominated for the 'Padma Shri'.

Popularly called 'Flag Man', Priyaranjan, a government employee from Bally in Howrah district, started this work in Kolkata in 2008. After collecting discarded flags, the damaged and torn ones are buried and the those in good condition are kept safely, he said.

Priyaranjan, who arrived in Hyderabad at the invitation of PR Community to spread awareness on respectful handling of the National Flag ahead of the Independence Day, urged people to ensure that the flags are disposed of with dignity after the celebrations.