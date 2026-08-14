Bengal's 'Flag Man' Priyaranjan Sarkar Collects Discarded Tricolours From Roadsides For Years
Priyaranjan Sarkar says his mission started in his childhood when he saw his mother pick up a flag from the street and put it aside.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: If the National Flag that is proudly hoisted during August 15 and January 26, is found discarded on the roads or in sewers the next day, it hurts any patriotic citizen. Priyaranjan Sarkar from West Bengal, overcomes this pain by carefully collecting every Tricolour he finds lying on the roadside or outside halls.
Over the past 18 years, he has been collecting such flags and now has over one lakh Tricolours, carefully stored in three containers in his house. Priyaranjan's noble effort previously got him nominated for the 'Padma Shri'.
Popularly called 'Flag Man', Priyaranjan, a government employee from Bally in Howrah district, started this work in Kolkata in 2008. After collecting discarded flags, the damaged and torn ones are buried and the those in good condition are kept safely, he said.
Priyaranjan, who arrived in Hyderabad at the invitation of PR Community to spread awareness on respectful handling of the National Flag ahead of the Independence Day, urged people to ensure that the flags are disposed of with dignity after the celebrations.
He said his mission started in his childhood when he saw his mother picking up a discarded flag from the road. "When I was a child, while walking with my mother, she carefully picked up a National Flag lying on the road and put it aside with her eyes closed. She told me, "just as I am your mother, this flag is Bharat Mata for the entire country". My mother taught me that the National Flag represents the country and needs to be respected just like one's mother. It was she who inspired me to collect discarded flags from roadsides after Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations," he said.
The mission started by Priyaranjan now has 60 people.
PR community representatives Philip Joshua, Dr Ankit Bhatnagar, and D Ramachandran said the initiative includes generating awareness on handling and displaying the Tricolour properly and disposing it respectfully. People are being made aware of how to take care of and respect the National Flag in accordance with government regulations.
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