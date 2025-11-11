ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Ex-Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Comes Out Of Jail After 3.3 Years; Jobless Teachers Disappointed

Chatterjee heads to his house after release. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: After being behind bars for three years and three months, former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee — one of the key accused in the school jobs scam — was released on bail on Tuesday. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23, 2022. Chatterjee, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Mukundapur area of south-east Kolkata for the past nearly seven months, was released from judicial custody after furnishing his bail bond. After coming out in a wheelchair, Chatterjee broke into tears amid Trinamool workers and supporters who welcomed him back. Seeing him, they shouted the 'Joy Bangla' (victory to Bengal) slogan. However, Chatterjee didn't reply to questions posed by journalists. "We are very happy today as our MLA will return to his area. BJP had put him in jail through various conspiracies. But truth can never be shrouded by conspiracies. We want Partha Chatterjee as MLA again," said a supporter.