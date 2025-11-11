Bengal Ex-Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Comes Out Of Jail After 3.3 Years; Jobless Teachers Disappointed
After coming out in a wheelchair from a hospital where he was admitted for seven months, he broke into tears amid slogans of Trinamool workers.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
Kolkata: After being behind bars for three years and three months, former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee — one of the key accused in the school jobs scam — was released on bail on Tuesday. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23, 2022.
Chatterjee, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Mukundapur area of south-east Kolkata for the past nearly seven months, was released from judicial custody after furnishing his bail bond.
After coming out in a wheelchair, Chatterjee broke into tears amid Trinamool workers and supporters who welcomed him back. Seeing him, they shouted the 'Joy Bangla' (victory to Bengal) slogan. However, Chatterjee didn't reply to questions posed by journalists.
"We are very happy today as our MLA will return to his area. BJP had put him in jail through various conspiracies. But truth can never be shrouded by conspiracies. We want Partha Chatterjee as MLA again," said a supporter.
Meanwhile, when the stage is set for Chatterjee's welcome to his Behala constituency, the jobless teachers and deprived job seekers sounded pensive at the development.
Chinmoy Mondal, who lost his job following the Supreme Court order, said, "We are at a stage where everyone is in doubt about who will get a job and who will not. Now we are seeing those responsible for our condition are being released from jail. We are still carrying the burden of their stigma on our heads despite being innocent. This news (Partha Chatterjee's release from jail) is disappointing for us."
Arnab Ghosh, a job seeker who passed TET 2014 but was deprived of appointment, said, "Insects of corruption have ruined everything in this state that relies on allowance. We knew that justice delayed is justice denied. The WBSSC exam has been held again, and some churn-ups are happening in the primary school jobs case. Hence, old players will have to enter the field again. There will be a rate chart, and schools will be filled with incompetent teachers. We will just sit and watch the shameless farce of our legal system."
Chatterjee's release followed the completion of the examination of witnesses before a trial court in Alipore on Monday in cases being probed by the CBI. Although he secured bail in the ED cases earlier, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in CBI cases with the condition that he would not be released until the agency completed witness examination.
