ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Elections 2026: South Dinajpur Villagers Threaten Poll Boycott Over Perilous Bamboo Bridge

This route serves as the primary thoroughfare for thousands of people across several villages, including Byasadhapara, Kanandaha, Dhakdhol, Balarampur, and Mahishakuri. This bamboo bridge remains their sole means of crossing the river. Venting their frustration over this dire situation, local residents have been engaging in sit-ins and protest rallies for the past few days. Their message is unequivocal: the construction of a concrete bridge must commence immediately.

Locals complained that they have been forced to rely on a makeshift bamboo bridge for far too long. Over time, crossing this bridge has become increasingly hazardous, they said. The situation becomes particularly critical during the monsoon season when the water level of the river rises. Consequently, everyone—from school students to daily wage earners—is forced to endure immense hardship on a daily basis.

As the election season arrives once again, candidates from both the ruling and opposition parties are renewing their assurances regarding the construction of a concrete bridge. However, the villagers are no longer interested in mere assurances; they want a concrete bridge now.

However, these promises have yielded absolutely no tangible results. To this day, a permanent bridge across the river remains unbuilt. "We will cast our votes only if we get a concrete bridge", a placard read as angry villagers staged protests for the past few days.

Located in the Balarampur Khalsai area — under the Udaipur Gram Panchayat of the Kushmandi block— lies a bamboo footbridge over the Tangon River. While the bridge is usable during other seasons, commuting becomes extremely difficult during the peak monsoon season.

Villagers' grievances

Joynal Abedin, a villager, said, “We are compelled to commute across this bamboo bridge all year round, as there is absolutely no other route available to us. During floods, our movement becomes extremely difficult. We are forced to take a detour of 15 to 20 kilometres just to transport patients to Kushmandi. We are in dire need of a concrete bridge here. We staged a sit-in demonstration (dharna) regarding this matter. Yet, despite our protest, no representatives from any political party came to visit us. We’ll resume our sit-in protest once again. We demand a bridge here. We are prepared to go to any lengths to secure this bridge."

Gobinda Das, a resident, said, "This bamboo bridge remains our only lifeline. I have been witnessing this very bamboo bridge here since my childhood. We have apprised both the MLA of Kushmandi, Rekha Roy, and the MP of Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, of this issue. They offered us assurances, but they failed to keep promises. We are demanding a bridge. If this bridge is not constructed, we will be compelled to boycott the upcoming elections."

Another villager, Mohsina Khatun, remarked: "This is a long-standing problem for us. Commuting along these routes is extremely arduous, as no vehicles cross from the other side of the river to ours. The bamboo bridge remains our sole means of access. We face severe difficulties, particularly during the night. We have appealed to everyone regarding the need for this bridge. During election season, everyone promises that it will be built. If a concrete bridge is not built, we will have no choice but to boycott the elections."

Upon learning of the situation, the Left Front candidate for Kushmandi, Jyotirmoy Roy, and the BJP candidate, Tapas Roy, visited the protest site. The BJP has laid the blame for the non-construction of the bridge squarely on the shoulders of the incumbent Trinamool MLA. Conversely, the Trinamool candidate—who also happens to be the incumbent MLA—has shifted the blame onto MP Sukanta Majumdar. Meanwhile, caught in the middle of this blame game between the politicians, it is the ordinary citizens who continue to suffer.

The blame game

Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate, said, "All residents within the Udaipur Gram Panchayat area are compelled to commute across that bamboo bridge. Regarding this issue—during the Congress era, the Left Front era, and the current Trinamool tenure — nothing but false promises have been offered, and no substantive work has ever been accomplished. Consequently, the people of rural Bengal are today compelled to resort to agitation. We have constructed concrete bridges of this nature in numerous other locations. If elected to power here, we will replace all existing bamboo bridges across localities with permanent, concrete structures."

When reached, Rekha Roy, the incumbent MLA of Kushmandi and the Trinamool candidate, said, "After winning the election, I visited the Balarampur area within the No. 3 Udaipur Gram Panchayat, sent an engineer to conduct a comprehensive survey and take measurements. However, we encountered resistance from the local residents. I made sincere efforts to construct the bridge, but ultimately, it could not be realised. For years, the Trinamool government has been in power and has executed development projects across the board; yet, Sukanta Majumdar of the BJP—despite holding power at the Centre—has failed to deliver his promise."