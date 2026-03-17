ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Elections 2026: Pabitra Kar, Former Suvendu Adhikari Loyalist, Rejoins TMC; To Contest Against LoP In Nandigram

Kolkata: Pabitra Kar, a former BJP panchayat chief in West Bengal who was once close to senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari, has been pitted against him in the Nandigram seat in the upcoming assembly polls.

Kar's name was in TMC's first list of candidates for Bengal Assembly Elections that the party released on Tuesday. Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state, had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a slender margin of a little over 1,900 votes in Nandigram.

Earlier today, Kar, formerly a panchayat pradhan of Boyal-1 gram panchayat in Nandigram-2 block of Purba Medinipur district, rejoined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC, in a post on X, said Kar was "dissatisfied with the BJP's anti-people stance".