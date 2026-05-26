ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's 'Detect, Delete, Deport' Policy Hits Ground; Malda Holding Centre Lodges 9 'Bangladeshis'

Malda: West Bengal's BJP government on Monday operationalised its "detect, delete and deport" policy, with Malda becoming the first district to set up a holding centre for illegal foreign nationals, where nine suspected Bangladeshis have been housed.

The holding centre, set up at Chandan Park in English Bazar and currently the only such facility in Malda district, began functioning after nine people -- including three women and six minors -- were brought there from Gazole's Pandua area on Sunday, amid heightened security arrangements, senior district police officers said.

The facility has been placed under layered security cover with CCTV surveillance, deployment of 12 police personnel, civil defence staff and civic volunteers, along with arrangements for food and upkeep, an officer said.

Another police officer in Malda said the facility has been created to temporarily accommodate foreign nationals detained on charges of illegal entry or lack of valid documents. “The holding centre has started functioning. At present, nine Bangladeshi nationals are being housed there. Necessary verification and legal procedures are being carried out. The detainees are being treated in accordance with prescribed legal norms,” the officer told PTI.

The development comes barely two days after the state Home and Hill Affairs Department's Foreigners' Branch directed all district administrations to establish "holding centres" for "apprehended foreigners" and "released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation or repatriation", giving institutional shape to one of the BJP's most politically resonant themes in Bengal.

Though framed as an administrative exercise linked to Union government guidelines issued last year, the move appeared to indicate that an issue long used by the BJP in campaign speeches and border rallies had now entered the machinery of governance.

Last week, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that infiltrators detained by state police would be handed over directly to the BSF for deportation instead of being routed through prolonged legal processes.

At a meeting with senior BSF officers where land was handed over for fencing work along stretches of the Bangladesh border, Adhikari indicated that the state's anti-infiltration agenda had entered the implementation phase.

He had maintained that those outside the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be treated as illegal entrants. "Those who are outside the purview of the CAA are infiltrators and will be arrested by the state police and handed over to the BSF," Adhikari had said.

Under the proposed mechanism, the BSF would coordinate with Border Guards Bangladesh for deportation formalities, the officials said. The holding centres now appear to be emerging as one of the first visible administrative structures under that framework.

The mechanism also appeared linked to the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, enacted by Parliament last year. The law replaced multiple earlier legislations governing immigration, registration and foreign nationals and introduced a more technology-driven structure for surveillance, detention and deportation, the officials said.