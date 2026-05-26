ETV Bharat / state

Bengal's 'Detect, Delete, Deport' Policy: After Malda, 'Bangladeshi Infiltrators' Lodged In 'Holding Centre' In Murshidabad

View of a deportation centre set up at Padma Bhavan Lalgola, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The West Bengal government has directed the establishment of special centres across the state to accommodate suspected illegal immigrants awaiting deportation. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Three suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators have been lodged at the newly created ‘holding centre’ in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for illegal foreign nationals, officials said on Tuesday. On Monday, Malda became the first district in the state to set up a ‘holding centre’, where nine suspected Bangladeshis have been housed.

A senior police officer said the ‘holding centre’ at Lalgola in Murshidabad is now operational, with three “Bangladeshi nationals” currently lodged at the facility under tight security. The trio had allegedly crossed the border illegally and stayed in Lalgola, he said. They were arrested on Sunday and later shifted to the ‘holding centre’, the officer said.

“Further legal and administrative procedures regarding the detainees would be carried out in coordination with the state home department and central agencies,” he said.