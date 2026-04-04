ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Congress Candidate Adhir Chowdhury Faces TMC Protests During Campaign

While campaigning in the BT Battala area, Chowduhry entered a narrow lane that was also being approached by TMC supporters from the opposite direction. In a moment, the two groups became embroiled in an altercation, escalating to shoving. Workers and supporters of both parties, holding flags in their hands, charged aggressively at one another for a considerable period amid slogans from both sides targeting the opposing party. Police and Central paramilitary force personnel present at the spot struggled to bring the situation under control. Subsequently, both groups resumed campaigning activities.

Chowdhury was campaigning with party workers and supporters in the constituency in Murshidabad district when he allegedly faced resistance upon entering Ward No. 21 of Berhampore, where TMC councillor Bhishmadeb Karmakar was also campaigning. Tension flared as the two factions came into proximity.

Berhampore: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Berhampore Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday allegedly faced obstruction by Trinamool workers during the campaign.

"As a candidate, campaigning for the election is my fundamental right. No one can stop me. No actual physical assault or beating took place. The Trinamool lacks the courage to physically attack a Congress worker. Hence, they resorted to shoving," the five-time MP said.

Squarely blaming Chowdhury, Karmakar said no physical assault had occurred. "The former MP had entered the narrow lane accompanied by Central forces to campaign, which led to the scuffle," he added. "Our procession was going on when Congress workers tried to attack us. If Adhir Chowdhury thinks he can regain lost ground by bringing people from outside, he is mistaken. The people here do not want him," Karmakare said further.

It has been learnt that both parties are expected to approach the Election Commission with complaints over the incident.

The confrontation follows a similar episode on Friday night on Abdus Samad Road, where Trinamool workers allegedly raised "go back" slogans when Chowdhury was returning after visiting an ailing district Congress leader at a nursing home.

The electoral battle for the Berhampore Assembly constituency has taken on a distinct dimension. While the BJP has fielded incumbent MLA Subrata Maitra, the TMC has given the ticket to Narugopal Mukherjee, who lost the 2021 assembly elections and currently serves as the chairman of the Berhampore Municipality.