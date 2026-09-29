She Is Aligning With 'Dimagi Naxals': Bengal CM Adhikari On Mamata's Proposed Delhi Visit
Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend a proposed meeting of the INDIA bloc scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Kolkata: Criticising Mamata Banerjee's proposed visit to New Delhi for an INDIA bloc meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that she is aligning with 'Dimagi Naxals' (anti-national forces).
At a public engagement event, Janatar Darbar, in Kolkata's Salt Lake told reporters that the INDIA bloc was finished off long ago.
"She (Mamata Banerjee) is going to hatch plans with intellectual Naxals. Everyone knows what someone who raises Azadi slogans is capable of. I would urge the Delhi Police and the IB to keep a close watch to ensure there are no meetings with anti-national forces. She has now become the chief advisor to these 'Dimagi Naxals'. With Jamaat in one hand and intellectual Naxals in the other, she is moving forward with both," Adhikari said.
An INDIA bloc meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday at the Constitution Club of India. Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend it.
Opposition leaders are expected to discuss concerns over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The proposed discussions come amid an opposition campaign over the poll panel and electoral roll revision.
On the Congress' case against BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath's alleged discrepancy in the affidavit, demanding the cancellation of her candidature, being dismissed by the Calcutta High Court, Adhikari said, "I received reports from the Calcutta High Court that it has dismissed the petition, which was filed by a signboard party against the BJP candidate from Nandigram."
Rath is the mother of Adhikari’s former aide Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in May this year, soon after the assembly election results were declared.
The Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.
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