ETV Bharat / state

She Is Aligning With 'Dimagi Naxals': Bengal CM Adhikari On Mamata's Proposed Delhi Visit

Kolkata: Criticising Mamata Banerjee's proposed visit to New Delhi for an INDIA bloc meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that she is aligning with 'Dimagi Naxals' (anti-national forces).

At a public engagement event, Janatar Darbar, in Kolkata's Salt Lake told reporters that the INDIA bloc was finished off long ago.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is going to hatch plans with intellectual Naxals. Everyone knows what someone who raises Azadi slogans is capable of. I would urge the Delhi Police and the IB to keep a close watch to ensure there are no meetings with anti-national forces. She has now become the chief advisor to these 'Dimagi Naxals'. With Jamaat in one hand and intellectual Naxals in the other, she is moving forward with both," Adhikari said.

An INDIA bloc meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday at the Constitution Club of India. Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend it.