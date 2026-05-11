ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Land Transfer To BSF, Ayushman Bharat At First Cabinet Meeting

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that the state government has started handing over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the international border and the process is set to be completed within 45 days. The contentious issue of incomplete border fencing was part of BJP's poll campaign.

Adhikari has assured that all existing social security schemes will remain operational while announcing that central schemes, like the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and Ujjwala 3.0, to provide subsidised LPG to women will be introduced here from today onwards.

Adhikari asserted that the state government will take the entire responsibility of the families of the BJP workers who fell victim to political violence. There are nearly 321 BJP workers across the state who fell victim to political violence.

CM Suvendu Adhikari chairing the first cabinet meeting in Nabanna (ETV Bharat)

"Whether a scheme was launched 30 years ago or just 10 years back , all social welfare projects will remain operational. This government will not discontinue any existing social welfare scheme. However, deceased individuals or non-Indian nationals will not be eligible to receive benefits under these schemes and all aspects will be thoroughly scrutinised. The relevant portals will be updated to ensure complete transparency," the CM said after the first Cabinet meeting at Nabanna state secretariat in Howrah.

Several key decisions were taken at the first Cabinet meeting.

Land To BSF

Adhikari said that the process to hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for international border fencing has been started by the state government. "The chief secretary and land and land revenue department secretary have been entrusted to ensure that land is handed over to BSF within 45 days," he said.

West Bengal shares a long and sensitive international border with neighbouring countries. According to official figures, the state alone shares nearly 2,216.7 kilometres of border with Bangladesh. Out of this, around 1,647.696 kilometres have already been fenced, while approximately 569.004 kilometres still remain unfenced and vulnerable. For years, allegations of infiltration through these unfenced stretches have remained a major concern. The new government has therefore placed border security among its top priorities from day one.

Earlier in January, the Calcutta High Court had instructed Bengal government to hand over land across nine districts to BSF within 31 March for border fencing.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Adhikari elaborated on the decision and stressed the importance of national security and demographic concerns. “Our country’s security, West Bengal’s security, and the way demographic patterns have changed — these are serious concerns. On the very first day on office, we approved the land transfer process for the Union Home Ministry and the BSF to strengthen border security,” he said.

Census

The CM also announced that census has commenced in the state from Monday. "The process of conducting the census has commenced. Following a cabinet meeting, we have implemented this process in strict adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Central government. Place your trust in us, we are committed to following the right path," he said, adding that the Mamata Banerjee government did not take any action on a letter from the office of the registrar general of India regarding the census.