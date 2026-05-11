Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Land Transfer To BSF, Ayushman Bharat At First Cabinet Meeting
Suvendu Adhikari announces several key decisions after chairing the first meeting of the six-member cabinet in Nabanna on Monday.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that the state government has started handing over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the international border and the process is set to be completed within 45 days. The contentious issue of incomplete border fencing was part of BJP's poll campaign.
Adhikari has assured that all existing social security schemes will remain operational while announcing that central schemes, like the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and Ujjwala 3.0, to provide subsidised LPG to women will be introduced here from today onwards.
Adhikari asserted that the state government will take the entire responsibility of the families of the BJP workers who fell victim to political violence. There are nearly 321 BJP workers across the state who fell victim to political violence.
"Whether a scheme was launched 30 years ago or just 10 years back , all social welfare projects will remain operational. This government will not discontinue any existing social welfare scheme. However, deceased individuals or non-Indian nationals will not be eligible to receive benefits under these schemes and all aspects will be thoroughly scrutinised. The relevant portals will be updated to ensure complete transparency," the CM said after the first Cabinet meeting at Nabanna state secretariat in Howrah.
Several key decisions were taken at the first Cabinet meeting.
Land To BSF
Adhikari said that the process to hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for international border fencing has been started by the state government. "The chief secretary and land and land revenue department secretary have been entrusted to ensure that land is handed over to BSF within 45 days," he said.
West Bengal shares a long and sensitive international border with neighbouring countries. According to official figures, the state alone shares nearly 2,216.7 kilometres of border with Bangladesh. Out of this, around 1,647.696 kilometres have already been fenced, while approximately 569.004 kilometres still remain unfenced and vulnerable. For years, allegations of infiltration through these unfenced stretches have remained a major concern. The new government has therefore placed border security among its top priorities from day one.
Earlier in January, the Calcutta High Court had instructed Bengal government to hand over land across nine districts to BSF within 31 March for border fencing.
Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Adhikari elaborated on the decision and stressed the importance of national security and demographic concerns. “Our country’s security, West Bengal’s security, and the way demographic patterns have changed — these are serious concerns. On the very first day on office, we approved the land transfer process for the Union Home Ministry and the BSF to strengthen border security,” he said.
Census
The CM also announced that census has commenced in the state from Monday. "The process of conducting the census has commenced. Following a cabinet meeting, we have implemented this process in strict adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Central government. Place your trust in us, we are committed to following the right path," he said, adding that the Mamata Banerjee government did not take any action on a letter from the office of the registrar general of India regarding the census.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Office of the Registrar General of India, issued a notification on June 16, 2025 but the census process had been deliberately stalled. Their sole objective in stalling the census was to obstruct the Prime Minister's efforts to implement delimitation and women reservation, Adhikari said. A fact-finding committee will be set up to probe the matter.
Ayushman Bharat
The CM said that the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be received by the people of Bengal. "Our government aims at building a transparent and people-oriented administration. Our priority is to ensure safety and people of the people," he said.
BNS
Adhikari alleged that the previous government did not implement the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the state in violation of the Constitution. The Cabinet has decided to adopt the criminal law in Bengal with immediate effect, he said.
Recruitment
The Cabinet has announced a five-year age relaxation for candidates who missed previous recruitment opportunities. Adhikari said since 2015, there has been no recruitment in the state.
"During his election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that job aspirants who had exceeded the standard age limit by upto five years would be granted an age relaxation. Accordingly, following today's cabinet meeting, we have reached a decision and hereby announce the revised upper age limit for government employment," he said.
Officer Training
Adhikari said the Mamata Banerjee government did not allow IAS, IPS, WBPS officers to undergo training in other states and this is being reversed. Henceforth, officers will be allowed to undergo training in Delhi and other states, he said.
Held a high-level Administrative Review Meeting at Nabanna today with Chief Secretary Shri Dushyant Nariala (IAS), Home Secretary Smt. Sanghamitra Ghosh (IAS), DGP Shri Sidh Nath Gupta (IPS), and CP Kolkata Police Shri Ajay Nand (IPS) to take current stock of the Law & Order and… pic.twitter.com/WuNg7QlW7f— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 11, 2026
Several Central government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Vishwakarma Yojana, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, PM-SHRI Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana, will be actively implemented across the state. The Vishwakarma Yojana, in particular, will benefit those engaged in traditional manual trades and craftsmanship, such as weavers, florists, blacksmiths, and individuals involved in similar professions.
Assuring to work for all, Adhikari said, "I assure the people of Bengal that, much like in other states, the developmental agenda of a 'double-engine' government will proceed unhindered here. I offer my humble salutations to everyone who participated in the monumental electoral exercise, ensuring a violence-free voting process in the state."
Adhikari was accompanied by Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Khudiram Tudu and Nishith Pramanik, who were sworn in as ministers on Saturday, at the press conference.
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