ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Says Opposition Spreading Canards Over SIR, After Poll Defeat

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that opposition parties, out of frustration after their defeat in the state Assembly elections, were spreading canards over the SIR exercise, and said their objection to the voter roll revision was "politically motivated".

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed that some news organisations, which are "yet to come to terms with BJP's victory" in West Bengal Assembly polls, are "spreading canards".

He also targeted the opposition parties over their criticism of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming that the process was being conducted transparently and with due participation. “The opposition parties, out of frustration after their defeat in Bengal, are spreading canards over SIR,” he alleged.

Drawing a comparison with Kerala, Adhikari said the Congress was supporting SIR there because it had won the elections in the southern state, while the party is opposing the exercise in West Bengal after suffering defeat.