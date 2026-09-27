Bengal CM Says Opposition Spreading Canards Over SIR, After Poll Defeat
Adhikari claimed that some news organisations, which are "yet to come to terms with BJP's victory" in West Bengal Assembly polls, are "spreading canards".
By PTI
Published : September 27, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that opposition parties, out of frustration after their defeat in the state Assembly elections, were spreading canards over the SIR exercise, and said their objection to the voter roll revision was "politically motivated".
Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed that some news organisations, which are "yet to come to terms with BJP's victory" in West Bengal Assembly polls, are "spreading canards".
He also targeted the opposition parties over their criticism of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming that the process was being conducted transparently and with due participation. “The opposition parties, out of frustration after their defeat in Bengal, are spreading canards over SIR,” he alleged.
Drawing a comparison with Kerala, Adhikari said the Congress was supporting SIR there because it had won the elections in the southern state, while the party is opposing the exercise in West Bengal after suffering defeat.
“Since the Congress won the Kerala polls, the party is supporting the SIR there but are opposing it in Bengal because the Congress and its allies lost polls here,” he said. Adhikari also claimed, "Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was responsible for deletion of 27 lakh names in Bengal SIR, not the BJP or the Election Commission."
The BJP leader also attacked former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Mamata Trinamool Congress over their opposition to the Election Commission's exercise, alleging that her party and the CPI(M) were "now speaking in one voice" despite their long history of political rivalry.
Adhikari invoked incidents of political violence associated with the Left Front's tenure, including Saibari and Nandigram, while questioning the TMC's alleged political understanding with the CPI(M).
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