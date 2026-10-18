ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Stampede Tragedy: Bengal Cancels All Govt Puja Events

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the stampede. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Following the death of 19 people in the deadly stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called off all puja-related events organised by the state government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently in the city, has also postponed his programmes in the state scheduled for today in the wake of the tragedy.

After visiting the stampede site and the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment, the Chief Minister remarked, “The puja will continue, and devotees and visitors will still be able to offer prayers and 'anjali' to the Goddess. This is a matter of faith, which is something the government would never interfere with."

"We, the public representatives and bureaucrats of the central and state governments, will not participate in any festivals over the next two to three days. Whatever programs were scheduled by the government, through the cultural and tourism departments, we are calling those off," he said. The CM said the administration’s sole priority at this moment is to support the bereaved families. "For the next few days, our entire administration intends to stand by the families of those who lost their lives or suffered injuries,” Adhikari said. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased, along with the offer of a government job to one family member. For the injured, the government will provide free medical treatment, in addition to compensation of Rs 5 lakh each. Adhikari warned that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the stampede, asserting that negligence will not be tolerated.