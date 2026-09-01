Bengal CM Announces Special Force Of Ex-Army Personnel For Rapid Disaster Response
Designated as veers, the veterans will be deployed across three zones: 100 in Kolkata, 50 in the North Bengal hills, and 50 in the Sundarbans.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced the formation of a special force, called Arjun, of 200 retired army personnel from the state to facilitate rapid rescue operations during major accidents or natural disasters.
Alongside, he said a joint survey will be conducted by the Centre and state on the condition of North Bengal Hills considring the devasting flash floods in Nepal.
The retired army personnel will be deployed across three zones: 100 in Kolkata, 50 in the North Bengal hills, and 50 in the Sundarbans. Members of the force has been designated as veers (bravehearts), while their leaders will be known as veernayak. The monthly remuneration will be Rs 25,000 for veers and Rs 40,000 for veernayaks.
The primary objective of the force is to reach disaster sites quickly to conduct rescue operations in inaccessible areas by utilising the training and experiences of the army veterans.
Darjeeling MP Raju Bista wrote to the Chief Minister on Monday highlighting the risks faced by the North Bengal hill regions, urging enhanced preparedness.
Citing the Lhonak Lake disaster in October 2023 in North Sikkim, which unleashed a massive torrent of water into the Teesta River, damaged the Teesta-III dam at Chungthang and caused widespread destruction across the Teesta basin, Bista observed that the recent disaster in Nepal has once again demonstrated that there is virtually no time to prepare when a sudden surge of water rushes down from the mountains.
"When water levels in the Teesta or Torsa rivers rise, it is not just the riverbanks that are at risk. Landslides can occur in the hills, severing roads and disrupting communication networks. This impacts everything from the lives of ordinary people to the region's tourism and economy," he wrote in the letter.
Bista also raised concerns regarding the infrastructure of the hill towns, pointing out that while towns like Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik have seen a surge in population and construction, drainage systems in many areas remain outdated.
Given the situation, Bista has proposed a special study on the region's topography and the nature of the hazards it faces. His letter calls for the formation of a committee led by mountain expert Padma Shri Eklabya Sharma, the identification of land for expanding towns into safer areas, and the development of modern drainage systems. The MP has also advocated for the implementation of an early warning system.
Referring to the letter, Adhikari said the proposal for a Himalayan Study has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary.
"The Centre and the state will jointly assess the situation in the hills, and the findings of the study will be made public. The state is taking steps to bolster preparedness on two fronts: conducting a survey to identify risks in the hills and ensuring rapid rescue operations should a disaster strike," he added.
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