ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Announces Special Force Of Ex-Army Personnel For Rapid Disaster Response

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced the formation of a special force, called Arjun, of 200 retired army personnel from the state to facilitate rapid rescue operations during major accidents or natural disasters.

Alongside, he said a joint survey will be conducted by the Centre and state on the condition of North Bengal Hills considring the devasting flash floods in Nepal.

The retired army personnel will be deployed across three zones: 100 in Kolkata, 50 in the North Bengal hills, and 50 in the Sundarbans. Members of the force has been designated as veers (bravehearts), while their leaders will be known as veernayak. The monthly remuneration will be Rs 25,000 for veers and Rs 40,000 for veernayaks.

The primary objective of the force is to reach disaster sites quickly to conduct rescue operations in inaccessible areas by utilising the training and experiences of the army veterans.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista wrote to the Chief Minister on Monday highlighting the risks faced by the North Bengal hill regions, urging enhanced preparedness.

Citing the Lhonak Lake disaster in October 2023 in North Sikkim, which unleashed a massive torrent of water into the Teesta River, damaged the Teesta-III dam at Chungthang and caused widespread destruction across the Teesta basin, Bista observed that the recent disaster in Nepal has once again demonstrated that there is virtually no time to prepare when a sudden surge of water rushes down from the mountains.