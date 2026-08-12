Bengal CM Announces Rs 10 Cr Aid For Assam Flood Victims; 'Netaji Seba Kendras' To Address Citizens' Grievances
CM says Rs 30,000 will be provided to each MLA to set up 'Netaji Seba Kendras' in their constituency to listen to problems of residents.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced a financial assistance worth Rs 10 crore for relief and rescue operations in flood-hit Assam.
Addressing the special one-day session of the State Legislative Assembly, Adhikari said, "On behalf of the West Bengal government, I propose providing financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the Assam government from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and will arrange to hand it over to the Chief Minister of Assam."
Some states, including Chhattisgarh and Manipur have also announced assistance for the flood-affected people of Assam.
Along with pledging financial aid for the flood situation in the neighbouring state, the CM announced that the state government would provide special financial assistance to both former and sitting MLAs.
Two bills of the Urban Development Department were passed unanimously in the Assembly today. Following this, Adhikari rose to speak with the Speaker's special permission.
He began by expressing concern over the devastating flood situation in Assam and mentioned the plight of Bengalis stranded there. He noted that over 100 people have already lost their lives in the Assam floods and affirmed that the state government stands in solidarity with the neighboring state during this crisis.
Criticising the previous government's apathy regarding the financial security of former MLAs, Adhikari highlighted the modest lifestyles led by honest and dedicated former MLAs from various parties. He cited examples of former MLA of Moyna, Dinabandhu Babu, who still cycles to the market and sits on benches with common people while having tea, and the former MLA of Basanti and former minister, Subhash Naskar, who is often seen drinking tea or reading newspapers on railway station benches.
Seeing these photographs circulating on social media, the CM felt the government has an obligation towards these veteran figures. Despite the state's financial constraints, the government is prioritising medical care for former MLAs, he said.
"I am raising the medical allowance for our former MLAs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000," he announced.
Former MLAs will receive the hiked allowance, including arrears, starting from August. An amendment regarding this will be introduced in the next session.
For sitting MLAs, the CM said that every member must open a dedicated service centre in their constituency to listen to the grievances and needs of the people. Residents of the area will receive services from these centres regardless of their political affiliation, he said. The state government will provide a monthly grant of Rs 30,000 to each MLA to run these offices and the money will be disbursed from this month itself, he added.
However, in order to avail this, MLAs must adhere to two mandatory conditions.
"MLAs who open these service centres must name them 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seba Kendra.' The Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the West Bengal government will send you Netaji's photograph dressed in 'dhuti-panjabi' that must be displayed in the office, this is mandatory," Adhikari said adding that the funds will not be released to those who fail to comply.
The CM concluded by speaking about the upcoming Independence Day and Rakhi Bandhan festival. He said that 70 lakh national flags have already been distributed across the state under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. Instructions have been issued to the district administration to invite all elected MPs and MLAs to the Independence Day ceremonies with due respect. He assured that all people would receive invitation to the event at Red Road.
Moreover, the state government will celebrate Rakhi Bandhan with great fanfare this year. The Chief Minister informed the Assembly that the festival would be officially observed across the state through the joint efforts of the Youth Welfare, Sports, and Information and Cultural Affairs departments.
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