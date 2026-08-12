ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Announces Rs 10 Cr Aid For Assam Flood Victims; 'Netaji Seba Kendras' To Address Citizens' Grievances

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced a financial assistance worth Rs 10 crore for relief and rescue operations in flood-hit Assam.

Addressing the special one-day session of the State Legislative Assembly, Adhikari said, "On behalf of the West Bengal government, I propose providing financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the Assam government from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and will arrange to hand it over to the Chief Minister of Assam."

Some states, including Chhattisgarh and Manipur have also announced assistance for the flood-affected people of Assam.

Along with pledging financial aid for the flood situation in the neighbouring state, the CM announced that the state government would provide special financial assistance to both former and sitting MLAs.

Two bills of the Urban Development Department were passed unanimously in the Assembly today. Following this, Adhikari rose to speak with the Speaker's special permission.

He began by expressing concern over the devastating flood situation in Assam and mentioned the plight of Bengalis stranded there. He noted that over 100 people have already lost their lives in the Assam floods and affirmed that the state government stands in solidarity with the neighboring state during this crisis.

Criticising the previous government's apathy regarding the financial security of former MLAs, Adhikari highlighted the modest lifestyles led by honest and dedicated former MLAs from various parties. He cited examples of former MLA of Moyna, Dinabandhu Babu, who still cycles to the market and sits on benches with common people while having tea, and the former MLA of Basanti and former minister, Subhash Naskar, who is often seen drinking tea or reading newspapers on railway station benches.

Seeing these photographs circulating on social media, the CM felt the government has an obligation towards these veteran figures. Despite the state's financial constraints, the government is prioritising medical care for former MLAs, he said.