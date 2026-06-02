Bengal CM Adhikari To Offer Prayers At Tarakeshwar Temple, Hold Administrative Meet
He is scheduled to inspect two probable venues at Tarakeshwar and Dhaniakhali for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally scheduled to be held later this month.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Tarakeshwar: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to offer prayers at the Tarakeswar Temple in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday. For the proposed visit in the afternoon, the temple complex has been placed under tight security.
He is scheduled to take the Durgapur Expressway via Singur, Kamarkundu, Nalikul, Tarakeswar, Jaykrishna Bazar, Padmapukur, and Chaulpatti to reach the temple, sources said.
Following the prayers and prasad ceremony, Adhikari will hold an administrative meeting in Tarakeshwar and hold deliberations with BJP MLAs from the district at a guest house adjacent to the temple complex.
Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a rally in Tarakeswar later this month and Adhikari will inspect two potential sites in Tarakeswar and Dhaniakhali for it.
Modi had visited Haripal for a campaign during the assembly elections, where he spoke about various development projects, including initiatives for industrial growth. Political observers believe that the issue of industrial development is likely to resurface during his next visit.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the Tarakeswar Temple to offer his prayers during the assembly polls. He had said that if the BJP government is formed in Bengal, a massive corridor would be constructed, modelled after the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.
Temple priest Pradyut Chattopadhyay said rituals will be performed to pray for the well-being of the Chief Minister and everyone else. "On behalf of the priestly fraternity, we extend our best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari," he added.
Swapna Ghoshal, a resident, said, "We are delighted that Adhikari is visiting Tarakeshwar after becoming the Chief Minister. We hope he will deliver a message about the temple's development."
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