ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Adhikari To Offer Prayers At Tarakeshwar Temple, Hold Administrative Meet

Tarakeshwar: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to offer prayers at the Tarakeswar Temple in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday. For the proposed visit in the afternoon, the temple complex has been placed under tight security.

He is scheduled to take the Durgapur Expressway via Singur, Kamarkundu, Nalikul, Tarakeswar, Jaykrishna Bazar, Padmapukur, and Chaulpatti to reach the temple, sources said.

Following the prayers and prasad ceremony, Adhikari will hold an administrative meeting in Tarakeshwar and hold deliberations with BJP MLAs from the district at a guest house adjacent to the temple complex.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a rally in Tarakeswar later this month and Adhikari will inspect two potential sites in Tarakeswar and Dhaniakhali for it.