Bengal CM Adhikari Inaugurates LTM's Global Delivery And AI Competency Centre In New Town
The facility will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation and delivery excellence, support global clients and contribute to Bengal's economic development, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday inaugurated the Global Delivery and AI Competency Centre of LTM in Kolkata's New Town.
The new facility marks an important milestone in LTM's growth journey in India and its continued investment in regional expansion, talent development and technology innovation.
It will support LTM's growing global delivery capabilities and AI ambition while creating new opportunities for skilled professionals across Bengal and the neighbouring states.
Kolkata's strong educational ecosystem, skilled talent pool and growing digital infrastructure make it an important destination in LTM's growth strategy.
The centre will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation and delivery excellence, enabling the company to support clients globally while contributing to the economic development of Bengal.
Adhikari said LTM's decision to establish and expand its presence in Kolkata reinforces the state's strengths in talent, innovation and digital infrastructure.
"West Bengal is emerging as a preferred destination for technology and AI-driven investments. We welcome this investment and the opportunities it will create for our youth, technology ecosystem and economic growth," he said.
"West Bengal is moving ahead with immense momentum. With our rich talent pool, upcoming world-class infrastructure and brand new Industry-friendly policies, West Bengal is fast cementing its position as the premier tech and innovation hub," he posted on X.
A momentous milestone for West Bengal’s thriving IT and technology landscape.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 27, 2026
Delighted to inaugurate Phase-I of LTM’s state-of-the-art IT campus, ‘Ananda Niketan’, in New Town today.
This premier facility of LTM (LTIMindtree) an AI-centric global technology services company,… pic.twitter.com/0Klav8mAsd
L&T's chairman and managing director SN Subrahmanyan said the Global Delivery and AI Competency Centre reflects the group's continued commitment to investing in India's growth story.
"By expanding into high-potential regions and creating opportunities for local communities, we are helping build a stronger foundation for innovation, technology-led progress and inclusive economic development. We are delighted to partner with the Government of West Bengal in this important milestone," Subrahmanyan added.
L&T CEO Venu Lambu said that as AI reshapes industries, the Kolkata centre will help harness local talent, build future-ready skills and deliver next-generation solutions for global clients while contributing to West Bengal's technology-led growth.
"Through continued investments in regional centres, digital infrastructure and employee experience, LTM remains focused on building future-ready workplaces that empower people, drive innovation and create long-term value for clients and communities alike," Lambu said.
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