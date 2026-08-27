ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Adhikari Inaugurates LTM's Global Delivery And AI Competency Centre In New Town

CM Suvendu Adhikari at the LTM's new facility in New Town on Thursday. ( IANS )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday inaugurated the Global Delivery and AI Competency Centre of LTM in Kolkata's New Town.

The new facility marks an important milestone in LTM's growth journey in India and its continued investment in regional expansion, talent development and technology innovation.

It will support LTM's growing global delivery capabilities and AI ambition while creating new opportunities for skilled professionals across Bengal and the neighbouring states.

Kolkata's strong educational ecosystem, skilled talent pool and growing digital infrastructure make it an important destination in LTM's growth strategy.

The centre will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation and delivery excellence, enabling the company to support clients globally while contributing to the economic development of Bengal.

Adhikari said LTM's decision to establish and expand its presence in Kolkata reinforces the state's strengths in talent, innovation and digital infrastructure.

"West Bengal is emerging as a preferred destination for technology and AI-driven investments. We welcome this investment and the opportunities it will create for our youth, technology ecosystem and economic growth," he said.